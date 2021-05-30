Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 30th, 2021 | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The LA Lakers made a strong comeback in their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns to go 2-1 up. They won Game 3 109-95 at Staples Center in a comprehensive manner and will be eager to take a dominating 3-1 lead before heading back to Phoenix to play Game 5 of the series.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James were the main architects of that win, with the former tallying 34 points and 11 rebounds and the latter 21 points and nine assists. The LA Lakers used their size advantage against the Suns to dominate the paint, outscoring them 58-38 and outrebounding them 51-35.

Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton led the charge for the Phoenix Suns, recording a third-straight double-double, tallying 22 points and 11 rebounds. Devin Booker had a night to forget after scoring just 19 points, shooting 6-of-19 from the floor.

Meanwhile, Chris Paul continued to struggle with his shoulder injury, which has also been a key reason why the team has struggled in the last two matchups.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Chris Paul is listed as questionable for the game because of the same shoulder injury he suffered during Game 1. Meanwhile, Abdel Nader continues to be on the sidelines because of a knee injury. He has been out since April, and there is no timetable available for his return.

LA Lakers Injury Report

Anthony Davis (left) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (right) are listed as questionable

The LA Lakers have listed starters Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as questionable for the game. Both endured injuries in the last match; Davis hurt his left knee after successfully making a chase-down block on Devin Booker, while Caldwell-Pope had a mild knee contusion.

AD managed to play despite the injury and should be good to go again. He could be upgraded to probable in the next few hours, while Caldwell-Pope will continue to be assessed until tip-off.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers - Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are likely to start with the same lineup they have deployed in the last three games.

Chris Paul has started despite his injury, and with the series potentially on the line, he will likely play this game as well. He will be paired alongside Devin Booker on the backcourt, while Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Cameron Payne, Cameron Johnson and Torrey Craig are likely to play the most minutes off the Phoenix Suns bench.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers could make changes to their lineup depending on the availability of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Anthony Davis, as mentioned earlier, played the last game despite the injury and didn't look much troubled and will likely start again.

If KCP is not cleared to play, either Alex Caruso or Wes Mathews could be in to start alongside Dennis Schroder on the backcourt, while LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond will complete the rest of the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Marc Gasol, Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso (if coming off the bench) are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers - Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - DeAndre Ayton.

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder | Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Small Forward - LeBron James | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - Andre Drummond.