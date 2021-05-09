Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers host the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on Sunday. The two teams have faced off twice this season, with the Suns emerging victorious on both occasions.

Chris Paul and co. will look to complete their regular-season sweep of the reigning champions tonight as the latter are riddled with injuries.

The LA Lakers' chances of avoiding the play-in tournament are looking incredibly tough as their star players continue to watch from the sidelines.

They are now down to the seventh seed with the possibility of facing the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game.

Lakers just lost to the Blazers, fell a game behind to 7th and Portland has tiebreaker. Warriors have plenty of work to do, but currently in driver's seat for 8th seed. So a Warriors-Lakers 7v8 play-in matchup in Staples Center has quickly become the most likely outcome. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 8, 2021

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Injury Report

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers

A major reason for the Phoenix Suns' recent success is their mostly healthy lineup while the rest of the league reels from injuries. They have just two players on the injury report for tonight's game.

Cameron Johnson is out due to a right wrist sprain and Abdel Nader continues to be sidelined indefinitely as he underwent a right knee arthroscopy.

Cam Johnson is on the bench in street clothes, and with a cast on his right arm. Currently out with a wrist injury. #Suns — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) May 8, 2021

LA Lakers

LA Lakers v Phoenix Suns

The LA Lakers have a lot of players injured and will be facing a tough time against the Suns tonight. Star forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis are ruled out and probable for this game respectively.

James is suffering from a right ankle sprain and Davis is dealing with a right calf strain. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Marc Gasol are probable as well.

Caldwell-Pope has a sprain in his right ankle whereas Gasol has a volar plate fracture in his left pinkie finger.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Lakers SF/PF Kyle Kuzma (back) is doubtful Sunday vs. the Suns.



SG/SF Talen Horton-Tucker (calf) and PG/SG Alex Caruso (foot) are questionable. pic.twitter.com/HSXnBdKedW — DK Nation (@dklive) May 9, 2021

Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker are both questionable due to right foot contusion and right calf strain respectively.

Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma is doubtful due to tightness in his lower back and Dennis Schroder is out because of health and safety protocols.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have their starting lineup intact tonight. Chris Paul and Devin Booker continue to excel in the backcourt with Paul running the point.

Mikal Bridges is expected to start as the small forward while Torrey Craig should start as the power forward instead of Jae Crowder, who recently returned from injury.

Deandre Ayton should be the starting center. Cameron Payne, Dario Saric and Jevon Carter will be the team's second unit.

LA Lakers

Given the sheer number of injuries to the LA Lakers roster, it would seem they have no players left in their rotation.

Considering the questionable and probable players do lace up for the game, Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will retain their starting positions as power forward and shooting guard respectively.

Ben McLemore is expected to start in either guard position and Wesley Matthews might get a starting role tonight as well.

Andre Drummond continues to be the center and Markieff Morris is expected to get a starter role as the small forward as well. Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso are both unsure of lacing up, and if they do, coach Frank Vogel will get major help in the rotations.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Torrey Craig | Center - Deandre Ayton.

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Shooting Guard - Wesley Matthews | Small Forward - Markieff Morris | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - Andre Drummond.

