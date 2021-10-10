Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 10th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The LA Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center on Sunday in an NBA 2021-22 preseason game. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this preseason.

The Lakers are coming off a three-game losing streak. Following the highly anticipated but underwhelming preseason debuts of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors 114-121. Looking for their first preseason win and establishing rhythm in their superstar core, the Lakers will look for a win against the Suns.

The Phoenix Suns beat the LA Lakers in their first 2021 preseason matchup. Heading into their third preseason game of the season, the Suns look to be in great shape, as all their pieces are clicking and in full flow.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Chris Paul shoots over Kendrick Nunn in the LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns game.

The Phoenix Suns didn't play Chris Paul and Jae Crowder in their preseason opener against the Sacramento Kings. However, the duo returned for the game against the Lakers, so it's safe to assume they'll play on Sunday as well.

Other than the absence of Dario Saric, there are no significant injuries on the Phoenix Suns' roster. Head coach Monty Williams continues to experiment with different combinations and lineups surrounding his core. With multiple players on the team seeing minutes early in the preseason, the experimental phase could continue.

A noteworthy absence from the side is that of Devin Booker, who has been listed out for the last few games due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Other than him, the Phoenix Suns have a healthy roster to take on the Lakers.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Dario Saric Out ACL Devin Booker Out Health and Safety Protocol

LA Lakers Injury Report

Talen Horton-Tucker is expected to play a bigger role for the LA Lakers this season.

While the superstar pairing of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook was ruled out of the first two games of the preseason, the duo finally made their debuts against the Golden State Warriors. With Anthony Davis not been ruled out of the game against the Phoenix Suns, head coach Frank Vogel aims to play his superstar trio in the last two games of the preseason.

However, there have been some developments on the injury side of things. While Trevor Ariza was initially the only name on the Lakers' injury report, Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk are also expected to miss the Suns game due to injury.

That does create some problems for the side, as the two young players emerged as significant contributors for the team early in the preseason.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Trevor Ariza Out Foot Surgery Talen Horton-Tucker Out Right Thumb Sprain Malik Monk Out Groin Strain

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will see the return of many familiar faces.

The Phoenix Suns have stayed pretty consistent with their starting rotations this preseason. With only a few moves made to strengthen their roster, the Suns have an established formula for success that led them to the 2020-21 NBA Finals.

With Chris Paul available at the point guard position, the Phoenix Suns are a different team. Although the absence of Devin Booker is significant, Landry Shamet has made some great contributions for the team.

The addition of Javale McGee to the bench was also a boost, as it gave the Phoenix Suns a solid veteran on the inside to spot Deandre Ayton's minutes. Mikal Bridges continues to develop as an efficient scoring option for the side while Cameron Payne develops as a great backup point guard behind Chris Paul. Overall, the Suns have one of the most well-rounded rosters in the NBA.

LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns

With the arrival of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook in the side, the LA Lakers finally showed some of their star power in their overall starting lineup. While the Lakers' roster continues to be impressive on paper, their struggles to establish chemistry haven't subsided.

Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard emerged as key performers for the LA Lakers in their last game against the Golden State Warriors. So it is safe to assume that they may have a big role to play in this matchup as well.

NBA @NBA Dwight Howard throws it down 💪He leads the @Lakers with 21 PTS and 11 REB on NBA TV! Dwight Howard throws it down 💪He leads the @Lakers with 21 PTS and 11 REB on NBA TV! https://t.co/A0iHM8EwK1

The absence of Malik Monk and Talen Horton-Tucker do pose a significant setback for them ahead of this game. However, the Lakers could look to have Kendrick Nunn, Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore take up more minutes in the guard rotation. Austin Reaves may also see more minutes in the game following his performance against the Warriors.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard: Chris Paul | Shooting Guard: Landry Shamet | Small Forward: Mikal Bridges | Power Forward: Jae Crowder | Center: Deandre Ayton.

LA Lakers

Point Guard: Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard: Kendrick Nunn | Small Forward: Kent Bazemore | Power Forward: LeBron James | Center: DeAndre Jordan.

