Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns for their second game of the season at Staples Center on Friday, October 22nd.

The Lakers suffered a 121-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors in their season opener. They will attempt to put an end to their losing streak, which dates back to the 2020 NBA playoffs.

The Suns, on the other hand, will look to win their first game of the 2021-22 season after a tough 110-98 loss against the Denver Nuggets. After their NBA Finals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last season, the Suns will look to replicate their impressive run and walk away as champions this time around.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Dario Saric attempts to block Kyle Anderson's layup attempt

The Phoenix Suns will look to enter the new season with very few injuries to their roster. With the exception of Dario Saric, who was injured in the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Suns have a healthy roster.

NBA TV @NBATV Dario Šarić has torn his ACL in his right knee and is out indefinitely Dario Šarić has torn his ACL in his right knee and is out indefinitely https://t.co/aorYoOaXCa

With the return of Devin Booker from health and safety protocols, the Phoenix Suns will be at full strength.

Although Booker struggled to find his rhythm in the last game, he should be rehabilitated and ready to go ahead of Friday's matchup.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Dario Saric Out ACL

LA Lakers Injury Report

Talen Horton-Tucker dunks the ball against the Brooklyn Nets

The LA Lakers, on the other hand, begin their season on a bad note in the injury department. Their injury report includes a number of key players and veterans who were expected to contribute a lot to the side.

Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker are expected to be out for a while. Nunn will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks. However, Horton-Tucker's thumb injury sees him sidelined indefinitely.

Trevor Ariza is yet to play a game in an LA Lakers jersey after undergoing surgery on his foot. Wayne Ellington is also expected to miss the game due to a hamstring strain.

The LA Lakers signed Sekou Doumbouya to a two-way deal earlier this month. After missing the last game, he has been listed as questionable against the Phoenix Suns due to a stomach illness.

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen The Lakers injury report is getting quite long The Lakers injury report is getting quite long https://t.co/yatKBB8mQE

Player Name: Status: Reason: Trevor Ariza Out Ankle Talen Horton-Tucker Out Thumb Wayne Ellington Out Hamstring Kendrick Nunn Out Knee Sekou Doumbouya Doubtful Illness

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns celebrate a point against the Denver Nuggets

With a healthy roster and their core at full strength, the Phoenix Suns are in a great position to compete for a title. As a competent side with great chemistry, the Suns have established themselves as a solid team under head coach Monty Williams.

With a backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns are a legitimate threat from mid-range and beyond the arc. The Suns also have a solid inside presence courtesy of Deandre Ayton.

Mikal Bridges' continued development as a scorer has also made him a viable option for the Phoenix Suns on the offensive end.

NBA @NBA Tough take by Mikal Bridges.. the @Suns have tied the game! #NBAFinals Game 6 on ABC Tough take by Mikal Bridges.. the @Suns have tied the game!#NBAFinals Game 6 on ABC https://t.co/9X4TUpQ62D

Landry Shamet, Cameron Payne, Cameron Johnson and Javale McGee will have significant roles to play off the bench. Payne is a solid point guard replacement for Paul, while Shamet and Johnson appear to be legitimate threats from three-point territory.

LA Lakers

LeBron James and Anthony Davis react to a play against the Golden State Warriors

The LA Lakers will look to strike a balance between their Big Three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. With a number of new players on their roster, the Lakers' chemistry issues will need to be solved soon.

Westbrook will look to redeem himself after his disappointing debut in the LA Lakers uniform. New players such as Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore and Malik Monk will also have to be a lot more active beyond the arc.

The LA Lakers' big-man rotation of DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis will have a lot on their hands when dealing with Ayton and McGee on Friday.

With their work cut out for them on the rebounding glass, we can expect a lot of minutes from Jordan and Howard at the five to protect Davis from foul trouble.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crawford | C - Deandre Ayton

Also Read

LA Lakers

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Kent Bazemore | F - LeBron James | F - Antony Davis | C - DeAndre Jordan

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh