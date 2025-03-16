Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 16 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Phoenix Suns face the LA Lakers on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena. The game pits the Suns (31-36), who are No. 11 in the Western Conference, against the Lakers (40-25), six places above them at No. 5 in the hotly contested Western Conference.

Ad

The Suns have been inconsistent, winning twice in their last five matchups. The last game, however, ended in a convincing 122-106 home win against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Devin Booker recorded a double-double of 22 points, 13 assists and four rebounds. Kevin Durant added 22 points, four rebounds and six assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers have lost momentum since winning eight consecutive games from Feb. 20 to Mar. 6. They are now on a four-game losing run, all four being road games.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Their last game was the hard-fought 131-126 defeat to the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Anthony Reaves' 37 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and Dalton Knecht's 32 points, two rebounds and one assist weren't enough to snap the losing run.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Injury Reports

Phoenix Suns injury report for Mar. 16

The Suns have two players reported to be out against the Lakers. Nick Richards is listed as probable due to a right ankle sprain.

Ad

The Suns' complete injury report:

Grayson Allen: Out - Left Foot; Strain

Jalen Bridges: Out - G League - Two-Way

Monte Morris: Questionable - Low Back; Injury Management

Nick Richards: Probable - Right Ankle; Sprain

LA Lakers' injury report for March 16

The Lakers have an extensive injury report list against the Suns. Luka Doncic has been listed as probable due to a right ankle sprain.

The Lakers' complete injury report:

Luka Doncic: Probable - Right Ankle; Sprain

Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable - Left Ankle; Injury Management

Rui Hachimura: Out - Left Patellar; Tendinopathy

Jaxson Hayes: Probable - Right Knee; Contusion

LeBron James: Out - Left Groin; Strain

Maxi Kleber: Out - Right Foot; Surgery Recovery

Dalton Knecht: Probable - Back; Soreness

Gabe Vincent: Questionable - Left Knee; Injury Management

Ad

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Phoenix Suns' starting lineup and depth chart for March 16

The Phoenix Suns are projected to go with the following lineup against the Lakers: Devin Booker (point guard), Bradley Beal (shooting guard), Ryan Dunn (small forward), Kevin Durant (power forward) and Mason Plumlee (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Suns' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Ad

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Devin Booker Bradley Beal Ryan Dunn Kevin Durant Nick Richards Tyus Jones Collin Gillespie Grayson Allen Royce O'Neale Mason Plumlee TyTY Washington Jr. Grayson Allen Royce O'Neale Bol Bol Oso Ighodaro Collin Gillespie Devin Booker Cody Martin Ryan Dunn Kevin Durant Monte Morris Cody Martin Kevin Durant Cody Martin Bol Bol

Ad

LA Lakers' starting lineup and depth chart for March 16

The LA Lakers are projected to go with the following starting five against the Suns: Shake Milton (point guard), Austin Reaves (shooting guard), Jordan Goodwin (small forward), Jarred Vanderbilt (power forward) and Trey Jemison III (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Lakers' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Luka Doncic Austin Reaves Rui Hachimura LeBron James Jaxson Hayes Gabe Vincent Dalton Knecht Jordan Goodwin Jarred Vanderbilt Dorian Finney-Smith Austin Reaves Gabe Vincent LeBron James Dorian Finney-Smith Trey Jemison III Shake Milton Jordan Goodwin Dalton Knecht Rui Hachimura Alex Len Jordan Goodwin Rui Hachimura Dorian Finney-Smith Cam Reddish Christian Koloko

The matchup begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. Streaming is via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback