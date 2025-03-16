  • home icon
Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 16 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Mar 16, 2025 05:47 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn

The Phoenix Suns face the LA Lakers on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena. The game pits the Suns (31-36), who are No. 11 in the Western Conference, against the Lakers (40-25), six places above them at No. 5 in the hotly contested Western Conference.

The Suns have been inconsistent, winning twice in their last five matchups. The last game, however, ended in a convincing 122-106 home win against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Devin Booker recorded a double-double of 22 points, 13 assists and four rebounds. Kevin Durant added 22 points, four rebounds and six assists.

The Lakers have lost momentum since winning eight consecutive games from Feb. 20 to Mar. 6. They are now on a four-game losing run, all four being road games.

Their last game was the hard-fought 131-126 defeat to the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Anthony Reaves' 37 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and Dalton Knecht's 32 points, two rebounds and one assist weren't enough to snap the losing run.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Injury Reports

Phoenix Suns injury report for Mar. 16

The Suns have two players reported to be out against the Lakers. Nick Richards is listed as probable due to a right ankle sprain.

The Suns' complete injury report:

  • Grayson Allen: Out - Left Foot; Strain
  • Jalen Bridges: Out - G League - Two-Way
  • Monte Morris: Questionable - Low Back; Injury Management
  • Nick Richards: Probable - Right Ankle; Sprain

LA Lakers' injury report for March 16

The Lakers have an extensive injury report list against the Suns. Luka Doncic has been listed as probable due to a right ankle sprain.

The Lakers' complete injury report:

  • Luka Doncic: Probable - Right Ankle; Sprain
  • Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable - Left Ankle; Injury Management
  • Rui Hachimura: Out - Left Patellar; Tendinopathy
  • Jaxson Hayes: Probable - Right Knee; Contusion
  • LeBron James: Out - Left Groin; Strain
  • Maxi Kleber: Out - Right Foot; Surgery Recovery
  • Dalton Knecht: Probable - Back; Soreness
  • Gabe Vincent: Questionable - Left Knee; Injury Management
Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Phoenix Suns' starting lineup and depth chart for March 16

The Phoenix Suns are projected to go with the following lineup against the Lakers: Devin Booker (point guard), Bradley Beal (shooting guard), Ryan Dunn (small forward), Kevin Durant (power forward) and Mason Plumlee (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Suns' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Devin BookerBradley BealRyan DunnKevin DurantNick Richards
Tyus JonesCollin GillespieGrayson AllenRoyce O'NealeMason Plumlee
TyTY Washington Jr.Grayson AllenRoyce O'NealeBol BolOso Ighodaro
Collin GillespieDevin BookerCody MartinRyan DunnKevin Durant
Monte MorrisCody MartinKevin DurantCody MartinBol Bol
LA Lakers' starting lineup and depth chart for March 16

The LA Lakers are projected to go with the following starting five against the Suns: Shake Milton (point guard), Austin Reaves (shooting guard), Jordan Goodwin (small forward), Jarred Vanderbilt (power forward) and Trey Jemison III (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Lakers' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Luka DoncicAustin ReavesRui HachimuraLeBron JamesJaxson Hayes
Gabe VincentDalton KnechtJordan GoodwinJarred VanderbiltDorian Finney-Smith
Austin ReavesGabe VincentLeBron JamesDorian Finney-SmithTrey Jemison III
Shake MiltonJordan GoodwinDalton KnechtRui HachimuraAlex Len
Jordan GoodwinRui HachimuraDorian Finney-SmithCam ReddishChristian Koloko

The matchup begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. Streaming is via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
