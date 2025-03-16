Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 16, 2025

The Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers lock horns for the first time since November and close their 2024-25 season series on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers trail 2-1 but may have a slim advantage to even things up against Kevin Durant and Co. While LA is coming off a four-game losing streak because of injuries, the Suns' streaky form makes them beatable, especially with JJ Redick's team likely to see multiple players returning to the lineup.

The Suns won 122-106 against the slumping Sacramento Kings in their previous outing but have a 5-10 record in their past 15 games. It would take a special effort from their stars to put the Lakers away on the road.

The Lakers enter this contest as the fifth seed with a 40-25 record, and the 31-36 Suns are 11th.

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers Prediction, Preview and Betting Tips

Money line: Suns +141, Lakers -170

Spread: Suns +4 (-112), Lakers -4 (-108)

Total over/under: Suns o230 (-108), Lakers u230 (-112)

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers preview

The Phoenix Suns haven't had any momentum since they improved to 9-2 in November. After Kevin Durant's multi-week absence, Phoenix has been in a slump. The two-time finals MVP's return didn't turn their fortunes around.

The Suns have glaring chemistry and execution issues, which have held them back from optimizing their potential with their star-studded lineup. Over the past 15 games, they significantly improved on offense, posting a 117.8 rating, sixth in the NBA, but their defense continues to tumble with a 120.2 rating, the third-worst in the league.

Meanwhile, the Lakers were one of the hottest teams before LeBron James' injury in the Mar. 8 game against the Boston Celtics. They won eight in a row and 20 of their 24 games since Jan. 15. Over the past four games, they haven't just faced the challenge of missing James. Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura have missed all the matchups, too.

Meanwhile, Dorian Finney-Smith has missed two games, and Luka Doncic and Gabe Vincent have been out for one game each. Nevertheless, the Lakers could see Hayes, Finney-Smith, Doncic and Vincent return. Hayes and Doncic are probable, while Finney-Smith and Vincent are questionable.

Hayes' return is critical, considering how his defensive production helped the Lakers' season turn around. His absence was one of the main reasons LA has posted a 121.3 defensive rating over the past four games, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA.

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups

Suns

PG - Devin Booker, SG - Bradley Beal, SF - Ryan Dunn, PF - Kevin Durant, C - Nick Richards

Lakers

PG - Luka Doncic, SG - Austin Reaves, SF - Gabe Vincent, PF - Dorian Finney-Smith, C - Jaxson Hayes

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers Betting Tips

Kevin Durant is favored to score over 26.5 points and record under 6.5 rebounds.

Luka Doncic is favored to score over 31.5 points and record over 8.5 assists.

Austin Reaves is favored to score under 23.5 points and record under 5.5 assists.

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers Prediction

The LA Lakers are -3-5-point favorites with a -159 money line to win against the Phoenix Suns. Homecourt advantage and better form over a longer stretch give LA the edge.

