Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Prediction and Combined Starting 5 - May 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns in a riveting 2020-21 NBA Western Conference game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday. The two teams will lock horns for the third time this season.

The LA Lakers have slipped to seventh place in the Western Conference standings, while the Phoenix Suns are second.

Although LeBron James will be unavailable for the LA Lakers, this will be the first time Anthony Davis will play against the Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns are on a 7-3 run, thanks to the exploits of Chris Paul and Devin Booker in the backcourt, which has secured the Suns secured a playoff berth.

The LA Lakers could have a tough outing, as they have struggled in offense since February. Nevertheless, they are still ranked first in the league in defensive rating. Considering the recent form of both teams, the Phoenix Suns look the more likely to emerge victorious.

On that note, let's take a look at a hypothetical combined five of the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers.

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - DeAndre Ayton.

Chris Paul, the point god, will take the court once again for the Phoenix Suns in this game. Paul recorded another double this season, this time against the New York Knicks in his last outing. His tally of 17 points and 11 assists helped the Phoenix Suns beat the in-form Knicks 128-105.

Alex Caruso, an elite defender, is the starting point guard for the LA Lakers. While his skills are commendable, he is not as much a creative genius as Chris Paul is.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been inspirational for the LA Lakers this season. He has stepped up and made some meaningful contributions, but his ability as a shooting guard is nowhere near that of Devin Booker.

The Devin Booker-Chris Paul partnership has been phenomenal for the Phoenix Suns this campaign. Both players have key for the Suns in offense and defense. Booker is leading the Phoenix Suns in points this season, averaging 25.6 points per game with a .486 field goal percentage.

Mikal Bridges has had an outstanding season for the Phoenix Suns this season, averaging 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. However, he misses out on a place in this hypothetical lineup.

That's because Kyle Kuzma is worthy of recognition, as he has seamlessly stepped into his new role as one of the key players for the floundering LA Lakers in the absence of Davis and James. He is shooting at 43.5 % from the field and has tallied 12.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis has regained top form following his long absence due to a calf strain. In his last outing against the Portland Trail Blazers, he recorded 36 points, five assists and 12 rebounds.

Torrey Craig has had a decent run this season, averaging 6.9 points and 4.8 rebounds. But his efforts for the Phoenix Suns haven't been as commendable as that of Davis.

Finally, DeAndre Ayton would start at the 5 in this hypothetical lineup ahead of Andre Drummond. Both centers have been impactful for their respective teams, but Ayton has had more impressive displays this season.

Ayton recorded 26 points and 15 assists in his last outing against the New York Knicks. He is well on his way to record his third double-double season since his debut in the NBA in the 2018-19 campaign.