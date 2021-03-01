Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - March 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Two top teams from the Western Conference collide as the Phoenix Suns take on the LA Lakers at Staples Center on Tuesday night. The match will feature multiple All-Stars from this year such as LeBron James, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul.

The Phoenix Suns have been stunning this season and have registered 14 wins in their last 17 games to go 4th in the Western Conference standings. The LA Lakers, meanwhile, have found their mojo back and have recorded two straight wins.

Match Details

Fixture - Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Tuesday, March 2nd; 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have brushed aside their poor start to the campaign with ease and are one of the top teams in the NBA this season. Veteran Chris Paul's addition has done wonders to the team and been instrumental in their rise to the top.

The surging Phoenix Suns registered a 118-99 win against minnows Timberwolves in their last outing. Devin Booker (43 points), DeAndre Ayton (22 points and 10 rebounds), and Chris Paul (11 points and 15 assists) were the top performers for Monty Williams' side once again as they registered their 22nd victory of the campaign.

The game against the LA Lakers is an ideal matchup for the Phoenix Suns' to test themselves against a top contender. They will be looking to capitalize on the absence of Anthony Davis but will be wary of the threat LeBron James carries for the Lakers.

Key Player - DeAndre Ayton

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns

With no Anthony Davis in the LA Lakers team, DeAndre Ayton will be licking his chops ahead of this tie. Marc Gasol hasn't been as great defending players his size in thepaint,t which gives Ayton a massive chance to score big. On top of that, Ayton can prove to be equally effective on the defensive end for the Suns against the likes of Markieff Morris, Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James.

DeAndre Ayton has a player efficiency rating of 19.03 this season, thanks to his season average of 14.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. He has been in top form for the last few games now and will be key to the Suns' chances of toppling the reigning NBA champions.

Predicted Lineup

G - Devin Booker, G - Chris Pauls, F - Frank Kaminsky, F - Mikal Bridges, C - DeAndre Ayton

LA Lakers Preview

After slumping to four defeats in a row, the LA Lakers have rediscovered their form and have played much better basketball in their two-game winning run. Dennis Schroder's return has been a key factor in the change of fortunes for Frank Vogel's side.

The LA Lakers blew the Warriors away 117-91 in their last game as LeBron James scored a team-high 19 points. He played just 24 minutes with the rest of the roster putting in a united performance to take care of business. Five players, apart from James, scored in double digits as the Lakers reclaimed the second spot in the West.

Key Player - Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder #7of the Los Angeles Lakers

Dennis Schroder was ruled out due to COVID protocols and didn't feature in any of the four-straight defeats for the LA Lakers. He returned against the Blazers and scored 22 points, helping LeBron James massively to lead the side to the first of two consecutive wins. This just goes to show how valuable Schroder is to this Lakers team.

His main challenge against the Suns' would be to contain Chris Paul, who has been exceptional in his role as floor general for Monty Williams' side. Dennis Schroder's work ethic is the best part of his game and if he does manage to limit Chris Paul's threat, the LA Lakers could very well clinch their third-straight win.

Predicted Lineup

G - Dennis Schroder, G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F - Markieff Morris, F - LeBron James, C - Marc Gasol

Suns vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers are both in-form teams at the moment and the match may even go down to the wire. Some might argue that Anthony Davis's absence could hurt the Lakers, but they have shown in the last two games that they can get the job done with the available list of players.

The Phoenix Suns will have to be at their best regardless, and will need the likes of DeAndre Ayton to score big along with Devin Booker and Chris Paul to edge out the LA Lakers in this enticing battle.

Where to watch Suns vs Lakers?

The Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers game will be televised nationally on TNT and locally on Spectrum SportsNet. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.