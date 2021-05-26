Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Prediction and Match Preview - May 27th, 2021 | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Lakers will lock horns with the Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center on Thursday after tying their 2020-21 NBA playoff first-round series at one game apiece. The reigning champions will now fancy their chances of upsetting the Suns after a confidence-boosting win on the road.

Chris Paul's injury turned out to be a decisive factor for the Phoenix Suns in Game 2, while the LA Lakers' defense on Devin Booker was incredible as well.

Fixture - Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Thursday, May 27th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (May 28th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

LA Lakers Preview

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns - Game One

The LA Lakers bounced back from their disappointing loss in Game 1 by coming out all guns blazing in the second game.

The defending champions shot efficiently, which made things tough for the Phoenix Suns at the defensive end of the floor. The Lakers doubled Devin Booker on occasion and guarded the three-point line with gusto, which limited the Suns to just eight threes on 30% shooting.

Anthony Davis, who had an abysmal outing in the first game, assured fans that he would perform better in the second one, saying:

"There’s no way we’re winning a game, let alone a series, with me playing the way that I played."

True to his words, Davis fared better in Game 2, dropping 34 points, ten rebounds, seven assists, one steal and three blocks as he helped the LA Lakers level the series at 1-1.

Andre Drummond had an impressive outing too, attacking the rim for offensive boards. In the 24 minutes he played, Drummond scored 15 points on 7-11 shooting along with 12 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder dropped 24 points on 8-16 shooting, including 2-4 from beyond the arc. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had a horrible outing, scoring zero points and missing every shot he took. However, he tallied four rebounds, one assist and one steal and was +19 in the 31 minutes he played.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

LeBron James showed up in the final quarter and sunk a dagger three to seal the win for the LA Lakers. He ended the night with 23 points, nine assists, four rebounds and two steals.

James shot 9-16 from the field, including 4-9 from the three-point range, and made the one free-throw attempt he had. The LA Lakers are now headed back home and will expect another incredible outing from King James.

The King’s Speech: Effortless pic.twitter.com/57SCDOjRw3 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 26, 2021

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder | Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Small Forward - LeBron James | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - Andre Drummond.

Phoenix Suns Preview

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns - Game One

As amazing as the young and hungry Phoenix Suns were in Game 1, their lack of playoff experience caught up with them in the second match.

They had 24-second violations, unforced turnovers and several defensive mix-ups as the first-time playoff participants struggled to figure things out against the reigning champions. The injury to Chris Paul didn't help their cause as the veteran point guard played just two minutes and 38 seconds in the final quarter of the game.

The Chris Paul shoulder situation doesn't sound good for Phoenix.



Here's a full report on an injury that could quickly tilt this first round series the Lakers direction.https://t.co/vF9640fzx6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 26, 2021

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams spoke about Chris Paul's status after the game. He said:

"I took him out...That was all me looking at him, hold his arm the way he was holding it. I just couldn't watch him run like that. He was trying to make plays; he battled; he is a warrior. We all know that."

Deandre Ayton had 22 points in 11-13 shooting from the field, along with ten rebounds, but that wasn't enough as his Phoenix Suns teammates struggled.

The young team had dominated the LA Lakers on the boards 47-33 in their first meeting. But in Game 2, they were the ones who got outrebounded. Things are about to get tougher for the inexperienced team, as they will get tested in their first-ever road playoff game at the Staples Center in Game 3 and will need to fight for every possession.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker dropped another 30-point night in his second-ever NBA playoff game. He ended his outing with 31 points, three assists and a rebound. Although Booker shot 7-17 from the field, including 0-3 from beyond the arc, he made up for that by getting himself to the charity stripe and making all of his 17 free-throw attempts.

Brb, currently reading ‘3️⃣1️⃣ Ways to Score Quick Buckets’ by Devin Booker📖



Which move made you go😍😍😍?#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/tED2mJtV8g — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) May 26, 2021

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton.

Suns vs Lakers Match Prediction

The LA Lakers are the heavy favorites to win Game 3 because their win in Game 2 shifted the momentum to their side. Moreover, they will be playing on their home floor in front of thousands of fans, which is expected to put added pressure on the young Phoenix Suns.

Chris Paul's injury is reportedly quite serious and may not get addressed in a matter of two days, which gives the LA Lakers a strong chance of taking a 2-1 lead in the series.

