Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers prediction & match preview - May 30th, 2021 | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Phoenix Suns will face the LA Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday in the fourth game of their 2021 NBA playoffs first-round series. The Lakers lead the tie 2-1, having reeled off consecutive wins after dropping the opener.

The Phoenix Suns started the playoffs by making a bold statement against the LA Lakers in Game 1 but have since gone quiet. They will look to get back to winning ways and level the series in this game.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers have rediscovered their mojo after an indifferent start to their playoffs campaign. Boasting the league's top-rated defense, the LA Lakers have managed to keep the Phoenix Suns at bay, especially in the last two games.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 30th, 2021; 3:00 PM ET (Monday; 00:30 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California.

.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Mikal Bridges (#25) of the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have not played their best basketball in Games 2 and 3 of the series. Although it is a near-impossible task to subdue a red-hot LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Suns have faced a few issues.

At the top of that list is Chris Paul's shoulder injury, which has limited his game time and affected his shooting. The Phoenix Suns lost their cool in Game 3 and played like sore losers, resulting in two ejections.

Phoenix Suns playoff debutants DeAndre Ayton and Devin Booker have been inspirational so far in the series, which should give them some hope ahead of their Game-4 matchup.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker (#1) of the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker has done a great job carrying the Phoenix Suns in his first-ever playoff appearance. The guard is averaging 28 points per game on his playoff debut.

Devin Booker now officially has the most points ever by a Suns player in his postseason debut - 34 points and counting... — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 23, 2021

Booker seemingly lost his way in Game 3, scoring only 19 points and showing his frustration with a hard foul on Schroder. He was called for a flagrant foul 2 and was ejected late in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - DeAndre Ayton.

LA Lakers Preview

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns - Game One

The LA Lakers have responded aptly to their loss in Game 1. Although Paul's injury has inhibited the Phoenix Suns, the LA Lakers have put together a masterful offensive run, with Anthony Davis at the helm.

In the Orlando bubble, the LA Lakers won both their first-round and second-round series in five games after losing Game 1. If history is anything to go by, the Phoenix Suns might get knocked out in five games too.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James (#23) of the LA Lakers

With LeBron James on the court, nothing short of greatness is expected, and the veteran has continued to deliver. Despite coming off an injury and not playing at full capacity, James has brilliantly orchestrated the LA Lakers offense.

A lot of y’all just don’t get it.



LeBron James is number in POINTS in postseason history & number 2 in ASSISTS in postseason history.



Think about that! 🤯



- No.1 Points - 7,553

- No.2 Assists - 1,899 pic.twitter.com/nVPwZcHrQ3 — LeBron’s IQ (@emanuelgodina) May 28, 2021

He may not be the scoring machine he once was, but James still makes meaningful contributions on the scoresheet and creates open looks for his teammates. In the LA Lakers' last outing, he registered 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder | Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Small Forward - LeBron James | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - Andre Drummond.

Suns vs Lakers Prediction

It is unclear if Paul will feature in Game 4, and if he does, how many minutes he would get. However, his presence on the court could be invaluable for the Phoenix Suns.

LeBron and the LA Lakers have shown they can pull off a comeback and are on course to close out the series. With Chris Paul injured and AD leading the Lakers' charge in offense, the LA Lakers are the favorites to go 3-1 ahead with victory at the Staples Center in Game 4.

Where to watch the Suns vs Lakers Game 4?

The Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Game 4 bout will be televised nationally on ABC. The game can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass