Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - May 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns have won 6 of their last 7 NBA games and now take on the faltering LA Lakers. The defending NBA champions have won just once in their last six attempts and are reeling from the loss of multiple starters. LeBron James has been confirmed to be missing for the match against the Phoenix Suns but should be days away from making a return.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns produced a remarkable comeback victory over the New York Knicks last time around and have no major injuries to speak of. Deandre Ayton top-scored with 26 points, with seven Phoenix Suns players hitting double-digits.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 9th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Monday, May 10th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

Phoenix Suns Preview

Deandre Ayton had a field night, converting 10 of his 14 jumpers and producing 15 rebounds as he scored 26 points. Jae Crowder came off the bench to produce 18 points, while Cameron Payne scored 15.

The Phoenix Suns are in commanding form.

Chris Paul has been a tremendous influence on the Phoenix Suns squad and has registered a double-double in three of his last four appearances. Devin Booker had a bad shooting night, but he has been in solid form in recent weeks and has produced at least 30 points in four of his last five appearances. The Phoenix Suns are missing Cameron Johnson and will be looking to exploit the LA Lakers’ injury-ravaged roster.

Key Player – Devin Booker

Devin Booker has been in blinding form and will hope that his struggles shooting the ball were a mere blip. Booker had an overall shooting efficiency of just 25% after attempting 12 jumpers and four 3-point attempts. This was by far his worst performance in recent weeks. However, the shooting guard has been tremendous throughout the year and has also improved his playmaking abilities. Devin Booker could make a real mark in this contest.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Torrey Craig | Center - Deandre Ayton

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers are in a slump and will now be looking at LeBron James’ return to get them out of it. Apart from James, the other important players who will miss the game are Talon-Horton Tucker and Dennis Schroder.

Anthony Davis was in commanding form the last time around and will now look for a repeat performance. Apart from Davis, the LA Lakers were poor in their last game. Latest acquisition Andre Drummond had only four shots and finished with 4 points and 9 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso were the only other players apart from Davis to produce more than 10 points.

Key Player – Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis has slowly returned to form since making his return from a long injury layoff. He had a double-double with 36 points and 12 rebounds the last time around, shooting the ball at over 55% efficiency. He took three 3-pointers and made two while producing 5 assists and a block as well. Davis will face an uphill battle against the Phoenix Suns. Hopefully for AD, the LA Lakers' missing starters will return sooner rather than later.

Grab your 🍿because this duel is 🔥



Check out what happened when @AntDavis23 & @Dame_Lillard faced off vs each other!#OnlyHere pic.twitter.com/6or3tSVlLb — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) May 8, 2021

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Alex Caruso | Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - Andre Drummond

Suns vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns have their sights set on the top seed in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers are in a rut and have lost five of their last six matches. They have multiple injury concerns and are up against one of the most efficient teams in the NBA this season. The Phoenix Suns are the clear favorites to win this matchup.

LeBron and Schroder are missing for the LA Lakers

Where to watch Suns vs Lakers?

The game between the LA Lakers and the Phoenix Suns will be telecast on Bally Sports Arizona and Spectrum SportsNet. International viewers can catch the game on the NBA League Pass.