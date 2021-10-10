Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - October 10th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The LA Lakers will face the Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center on Sunday in an NBA 2021-22 preseason bout after losing against the Golden State Warriors in their last game. The Suns are taking on the Lakers, for their third preseason game of the season.

Match Details

Fixture - Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Sunday, October 10th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Monday, October 11th, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns takes a three-pointer over LA Lakers' Kendrick Nunn.

The Phoenix Suns lost their first preseason game against the Sacramento Kings by 11 points. However, they redeemed themselves with a win against the LA Lakers 117-105.

Chris Paul, who featured in the second game, registered eight points, 11 assists and a steal in 22 minutes. Devin Booker is yet to feature in preseason action, as he was ruled out of both games due to the coach's decision. He isn't listed on any injury report, though.

Mikal Bridges dropped a team-high 15 points on 7-18 shooting. As many as nine players scored in double-digits against the LA Lakers to carry their team through. Unlike a few other teams, coach Monty Williams is playing most of his roster to figure out rotations ahead of the regular season. As many as 14 different players laced up in their last game, with 12 of them getting double-digit minutes.

Key Player - Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns in 2020-21

Although Chris Paul will likely play this game, Deandre Ayton will have more eyes on him because of his ongoing contract negotiations with the Phoenix Suns.

The 23-year-old Bahamian center believes he deserves a max extension, but the Suns front office has refused to offer that to him. The preseason is a great opportunity for Ayton to remind everyone what he is made of and how valuable he truly is.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The Phoenix Suns’ reluctance to offer a maximum rookie contract extension to former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton has stalled discussions on a deal: es.pn/3a6JFEj ESPN Sources: The Phoenix Suns’ reluctance to offer a maximum rookie contract extension to former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton has stalled discussions on a deal: es.pn/3a6JFEj

Deandre Ayton posted a pedestrian outing in his first preseason game against Sacramento, registering eight points and three rebounds. He took it up a notch in his next game against the LA Lakers, posting a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Landry Shamet | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

LA Lakers Preview

Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis and LeBron James (frpm left to right) of the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have unexpectedly lost all three of their preseason games this season. Coach Frank Vogel hasn't lined up all his stars for the games yet, but the chemistry in the team is visibly deficient.

Russell Westbrook made his season debut for the Purple and Gold in the preseason game against the Golden State Warriors. But he started on a rough note, registering seven turnovers and zero points in the first nine minutes of the game. He acknowledges that the process of developing chemistry is slow, and he will eventually figure things out.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "Everything isn't going to be figured out right now. We've got a long year...we'll figure it out." Russell Westbrook talks with @LakersReporter following his first preseason game with the Lakers. "Everything isn't going to be figured out right now. We've got a long year...we'll figure it out." Russell Westbrook talks with @LakersReporter following his first preseason game with the Lakers. https://t.co/n0xPkIbUNl

Anthony Davis, meanwhile, looked good in his preseason minutes. He was last seen in action in the 2021 NBA playoffs, where his injury cost the LA Lakers the series. Coach Vogel mentioned in a press conference that the last two preseason games would likely feature all the LA Lakers stars.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James of the LA Lakers driving against Warriors' Draymond Green

LeBron James, 36, is heading into his 19th NBA season, so no one expects him to make a splash in the preseason. However, he is the focal point for the LA Lakers offense, and needs to be their best playmaker on the floor. James had nine points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in the preseason game against Golden State.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "For me, I care more about the practice courts than I care about preseason games." LeBron James talks about the priorities for the Lakers for the remainder of the preseason with @LakersReporter "For me, I care more about the practice courts than I care about preseason games." LeBron James talks about the priorities for the Lakers for the remainder of the preseason with @LakersReporter. https://t.co/83EGn0fdUB

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Malik Monk | F - Kent Bazemore | F - LeBron James | C - DeAndre Jordan.

Suns vs Lakers Match Prediction

The LA Lakers are favorites to win this game, based on their star power. Devin Booker isn't expected to lace up for the Phoenix Suns, giving the Lakers an even greater chance to win the game. Even if none of their stars play the game, the Lakers' bench should outplay the Suns'.

Where to watch Suns vs Lakers?

The marquee matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers will be nationally broadcast on ESPN, with local coverage on Spectrum SportsNet. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in on radio at ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S) and Arizona Sports 98.7 to listen to this preseason game's live commentary.

