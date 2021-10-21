Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - October 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns visit Staples Center on Friday to face the LA Lakers in a rematch of last year's first-round playoff matchup. It will be the second game of the season for both teams that lost their opening night games.

Phoenix hosted the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at the Footprint Center for their first game of the season. The game was close in the first half, but the Nuggets pulled away in the second half to get the 110-89 victory.

Meanwhile, the Lakers were defeated by the Golden State Warriors 121-114 on Tuesday. LeBron James and company had the lead until late in the third quarter when the Warriors made an amazing run. The game was close in the fourth quarter, but Golden State prevailed due to their passing and hot shooting.

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, October 22nd, 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, October 23rd, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns lost their opening game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Phoenix Suns opened their season at home against the Denver Nuggets. It was a rematch of last year's Western Conference semifinals, a series that the Suns won 4-0. The fans inside the Footprint Center were loud throughout the game, but it was not enough for Phoenix to get the win.

The game was close in the first half with the Phoenix Suns carrying a 58-51 lead at the half. The second quarter ended with the Nuggets cutting the lead to single digits via a buzzer-beating three-point shot from reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

The Suns completely surrendered their lead in the third quarter as the Nuggets had momentum. Phoenix kept it close entering the fourth quarter, but they let Jeff Green get hot from beyond the arc at the start of the final period. Jokic added the finishing touches to get their revenge on the Suns.

Mikal Bridges led the Suns in scoring with 16 points, with Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul each having 15 points. Devin Booker had an off night, going 3 for 15 for just 12 points.

Key Player – Devin Booker

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker had an off-shooting night against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. He only shot 20.0% from the field, missing 12 of his 15 shots. If the Phoenix Suns want a chance against the LA Lakers, Booker has to go off just like he did in the playoffs.

Against the LA Lakers in the first-round of the playoffs, Booker averaged 29.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 48.8% fromt the field. In Game 6, the two-time All-Star had a playoff career-high 47 points to lead the Suns to a 113–100 win to eliminate the Lakers.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul; G - Devin Booker; F - Mikal Bridges; F - Jae Crowder; C - Deandre Ayton

LA Lakers Preview

The new-look LA Lakers are looking to win their 18th NBA championship.

Entering the 2021-22 NBA season, the LA Lakers were among the favorites to win the championship. There was excitement in the building on Opening Night as the Lakers hosted the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis put on a show against the Warriors. They combined for 67 points, 22 rebounds and seven assists. However, it was not enough for the LA Lakers to defeat the Warriors.

The Lakers supporting cast barely contributed anything, especially former MVP Russell Westbrook, who made a terrible debut for the LA Lakers. Westbrook had just eight points, five rebounds and four assists while shooting 4-for-13 from the field and missing all of his attempts beyond the arc.

Key Player – Russell Westbrook

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

If the LA Lakers want to avoid a 0-2 start to the season, Russell Westbrook has to play much better versus the Phoenix Suns. Against the Golden State Warriors, Westbrook had a no-show for his debut and he was upset about it after the game. The former MVP kept his postgame interview short.

It will take time before Westbrook adjusts to his new team, but doing so earlier than expected bodes well for the Lakers. LeBron James won't be playing hard all night at his age, while Anthony Davis is not known for his durability. James and Davis will always get their numbers, but more contribution from Westbrook puts them over the top.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook; G - Kent Bazemore; F - LeBron James; F - Anthony Davis; C - DeAndre Jordan

Suns vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers started their respective opening games strong, but both faded away in the fourth quarter. Their defense has to be better if they want to win on Friday.

The Lakers have the advantage of playing at home and they want to avenge their loss in the playoffs last season. As for the Suns, they need to show that their 2020-21 season was not a fluke. Look for the game to be close and entertaining, with the Lakers possibly winning behind a big game from their trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Where to watch Suns vs Lakers?

The Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers is a nationally televised game live on ESPN. It can also be streamed on the NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, local fans in the Los Angeles area can watch the game on Spectrum SportsNet.

