The LA Lakers host the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night. The Lakers have already won the season series against their division rivals, and another win would see them complete a 4-0 sweep. The Suns are 19-18, eighth in the standings, while the Lakers are a game behind them with a 19-19 record, placed ninth. A win for the Lakers would see them leapfrog the Suns into eighth.

LA will hold the season series advantage that gives them a better positioning despite the teams holding a similar record in case of a Lakers win. They enter the game with better momentum after recording two wins on the bounce. Meanwhile, the Suns enter the contest with the opposite run, losing their last two games.

The Suns weren't fully healthy in their losses against the Lakers. However, that will change with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker all available.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In their last meeting on Dec. 5, the Phoenix Suns came close to beating the LA Lakers. The game went LA's way by a 106-103 margin.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers injury reports

Phoenix Suns injury report for January 11, 2024

The Suns enter Thursday's game with only one injury. Damion Lee, who has missed the season because of knee surgery, is the only player on the Suns' injury report.

LA Lakers injury report for January 11, 2024

The Lakers' injury report will see five players, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Cam Reddish, Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent. LeBron and Reddish are questionable with ankle and facial injuries, respectively. Davis is probable with an ankle injury, while Hachimura is doubtful with a calf injury. Vincent is out as he recovers from knee surgery.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers starting lineups and depth charts

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart for January 11, 2024

The Suns will roll out the same starting lineup as their last game, barring an unforeseen injury before the game. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will be in the backcourt, while Grayson Allen and Kevin Durant will accompany Jusuf Nurkic in the frontcourt. Eric Gordon, Josh Okogie and Drew Eubanks will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Here's the Suns' starting lineup and depth chart for Thursday's game vs. the Lakers:

Point guards Devin Booker Jordan Goodwin Saben Lee Shooting guards Bradley Beal Eric Gordon Small forwards Grayson Allen Josh Okogie Nassir Little Power forwards Kevin Durant Bol Bol Keita Bates-Diop Centers Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks Udoka Azubuike

LA Lakers' starting lineup and depth chart for January 11, 2024

The Lakers starting lineup will likely be the same as their last game. LeBron James and Cam Reddish will likely suit up despite their questionable status. Anthony Davis is probable, meaning he's more likely to play than sit this game out. Rui Hachimura is doubtful, so he's most likely to be sidelined among the four game-time decisions for the Lakers.

Assuming everyone's healthy, LeBron, Davis and Reddish will start alongside Austin Reaves and Taurean Prince. Meanwhile, Hachimura will come off the bench. D'Angelo Russell, Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt and Max Christie will likely play the most off the bench.

Here's the Lakers' starting lineup and depth chart for Thursday's game vs. the Suns:

Point guards Austin Reaves D'Angelo Russell Jalen Hood-Schifino Shooting guards Cam Reddish Max Christie Skylar Mayes Small forwards Taurean Prince Dylan Windler Maxwell Lewis Power Forwards LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt Rui Hachimura Centers Anthony Davis Christian Wood Jaxson Hayes

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers key matchups

The Suns and Lakers game will be enticing with potential Hall of Famers like LeBron James and Kevin Durant in action, along with All-Star caliber players like Anthony Davis, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The game will be decided on several factors.

The Suns' offense vs. the Lakers' defense will be one of the pivotal matchups that could determine the game's outcome. The Lakers' defense has stood tall against the Suns' star-studded offensive lineup.

LA hasn't had any issues playing Durant, Booker or Beal one-on-one in their previous games. However, the Lakers haven't faced the Suns with all three stars in action, so it remains to be seen how this matchup unfolds.

LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant is another head-to-head duel that will matter. Both players need to bring their 'A-games' for their respective teams. Their performances have directly impacted their teams' performances.

The final matchup to watch out for is Anthony Davis vs. the Suns' defense. Davis has been a monster in the paint, and the Suns seem to lack the personnel to halt his dominant run. It will take a collective effort to shut Davis down. If Phoenix does it, it could turn into a one-sided contest.