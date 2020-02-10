Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Prediction - 10th February 2020
Match Details
Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers
Date & Time: Monday 10th February 2020 (10:30 PM ET)
Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
Last Game Result
Phoenix Suns (21-32): 108-117 loss to the Denver Nuggets (8th February)
Los Angeles Lakers (39-12): 125-120 win over the Golden State Warriors (8th February)
Phoenix Suns Preview
The Phoenix Suns fell to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday evening, leaving Monty Williams' team with a 21-32 record. A sequence of just three wins in 11 games has put the Suns on the brink of falling out of the race for the final available playoff spot in the West and barring a remarkable turnaround, they will miss out on the postseason for a 10th consecutive season. Nevertheless, there are some positives as Deandre Ayton has recently delivered several encouraging performances, while Kelly Oubre Jr. has also enjoyed some huge individual scoring nights.
Key Player - Devin Booker
Through 50 games, Devin Booker is averaging a career-high 26.7 points per game, while also shooting 50.3 percent from the field. Booker's three-point shooting has also shown signs of improvement over the past month, and he will be looking to deliver a big performance on one of the NBA's biggest stages.
Suns Predicted Lineup:
Kelly Oubre Jr., Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, Ricky Rubio
Los Angeles Lakers Preview
The Lakers bounced back from Thursday's defeat to the Houston Rockets by beating the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, although Frank Vogel's team was once again far from their best. The Lakers turned the ball over 24 times as Golden State cut a 21-point deficit to just five late in the fourth quarter - although LeBron James' huge three-pointer secured another road win with just 17 seconds remaining.
At 39-12, Vogel's side remains top of the Western Conference standings and their points per game differential of 7.1 is the third-best tally in the NBA. However, the Lakers have lost three of their past four games at Staples Center, and an overall record of 17-7 leaves room for improvement.
Key Player - LeBron James
James recorded several bad turnovers against the Warriors, although the veteran still finished just two rebounds shy of a triple-double. For the season, he is averaging 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 10.8 assists, and James will once again lead the Lakers' charge against the Suns
Lakers Predicted Lineup:
LeBron James, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee
Suns vs Lakers Match Prediction
The Lakers have already defeated the Suns twice this season and while the Phoenix is a better team on the road (11-14) - all signs point towards another victory for the Western Conference leaders.
Where to Watch Suns vs Lakers?
The game will be broadcast live on Spectrum Sportsnet and FOX Sports Arizona from 10:30 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.Published 10 Feb 2020, 05:00 IST