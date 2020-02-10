Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Prediction - 10th February 2020

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Phoenix Suns

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Monday 10th February 2020 (10:30 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last Game Result

Phoenix Suns (21-32): 108-117 loss to the Denver Nuggets (8th February)

Los Angeles Lakers (39-12): 125-120 win over the Golden State Warriors (8th February)

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns fell to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday evening, leaving Monty Williams' team with a 21-32 record. A sequence of just three wins in 11 games has put the Suns on the brink of falling out of the race for the final available playoff spot in the West and barring a remarkable turnaround, they will miss out on the postseason for a 10th consecutive season. Nevertheless, there are some positives as Deandre Ayton has recently delivered several encouraging performances, while Kelly Oubre Jr. has also enjoyed some huge individual scoring nights.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker was unfortunate to miss out on the All-Star Game

Through 50 games, Devin Booker is averaging a career-high 26.7 points per game, while also shooting 50.3 percent from the field. Booker's three-point shooting has also shown signs of improvement over the past month, and he will be looking to deliver a big performance on one of the NBA's biggest stages.

Suns Predicted Lineup:

Kelly Oubre Jr., Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, Ricky Rubio

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

The Lakers bounced back from Thursday's defeat to the Houston Rockets by beating the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, although Frank Vogel's team was once again far from their best. The Lakers turned the ball over 24 times as Golden State cut a 21-point deficit to just five late in the fourth quarter - although LeBron James' huge three-pointer secured another road win with just 17 seconds remaining.

At 39-12, Vogel's side remains top of the Western Conference standings and their points per game differential of 7.1 is the third-best tally in the NBA. However, the Lakers have lost three of their past four games at Staples Center, and an overall record of 17-7 leaves room for improvement.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James is in contention to be named MVP

James recorded several bad turnovers against the Warriors, although the veteran still finished just two rebounds shy of a triple-double. For the season, he is averaging 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 10.8 assists, and James will once again lead the Lakers' charge against the Suns

Lakers Predicted Lineup:

LeBron James, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee

Suns vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Lakers have already defeated the Suns twice this season and while the Phoenix is a better team on the road (11-14) - all signs point towards another victory for the Western Conference leaders.

Where to Watch Suns vs Lakers?

The game will be broadcast live on Spectrum Sportsnet and FOX Sports Arizona from 10:30 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.