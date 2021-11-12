Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will look to continue their winning ways when they face the Memphis Grizzlies in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at FedExForum on Friday.
The Suns are on a six-game winning streak heading into this contest. They defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 119-109 in their last game. Six players recorded double-digit scores, with Frank Kaminsky (31 points) leading the way. Phoenix came into their own in the second quarter of the match as they outscored Portland 33-21 during that stretch. That set the tone for their eventual win.
The Grizzlies, on the other hand, recorded their second loss in three games in their previous outing. They were handed a 108-112 loss by the Charlotte Hornets at home. The defeat came despite Ja Morant's 32-point effort. He also had seven rebounds and eight assists on the night.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report
The Phoenix Suns have listed Deandre Ayton, Landry Shamet and Dario Saric on their injury report for this game.
Ayton, who is dealing with a lower leg contusion, is doubtful, while Shamet is listed as questionable because of a foot contusion. Meanwhile, Saric has been ruled out as he continues to recover from an ACL tear.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Dillon Brooks and Killian Tillie for this game. Brooks is out because of a hand fracture, while Tillie is dealing with back soreness. Meanwhile, Steven Adams is listed as questionable because of an ankle sprain.
Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups
Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns could make changes to their lineup if Deandre Ayton is fit to play this game. He will likely replace JaVale McGee in the starting lineup. Meanwhile, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder are all expected to retain their places.
Landry Shamet (if available), Cameron Payne and Frank Kaminsky will likely play the most minutes off the bench.
Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are unlikely to make any changes to their starting lineup if Steven Adams is shown the green light to play this game. Ja Morant and De'Anthony Melton are expected to start as guards, while Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Adams will occupy the three frontcourt positions.
Kyle Anderson, John Konchar and Brandon Clarke will likely play the most minutes among all reserves.
Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s
Phoenix Suns
Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton
Memphis Grizzlies
Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - De'Anthony Melton | Small Forward - Desmond Bane | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams