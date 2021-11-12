Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will look to continue their winning ways when they face the Memphis Grizzlies in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at FedExForum on Friday.

The Suns are on a six-game winning streak heading into this contest. They defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 119-109 in their last game. Six players recorded double-digit scores, with Frank Kaminsky (31 points) leading the way. Phoenix came into their own in the second quarter of the match as they outscored Portland 33-21 during that stretch. That set the tone for their eventual win.

The Grizzlies, on the other hand, recorded their second loss in three games in their previous outing. They were handed a 108-112 loss by the Charlotte Hornets at home. The defeat came despite Ja Morant's 32-point effort. He also had seven rebounds and eight assists on the night.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns have listed Deandre Ayton, Landry Shamet and Dario Saric on their injury report for this game.

Ayton, who is dealing with a lower leg contusion, is doubtful, while Shamet is listed as questionable because of a foot contusion. Meanwhile, Saric has been ruled out as he continues to recover from an ACL tear.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Suns have listed Deandre Ayton (right leg contusion) as doubtful for tomorrow's game in Memphis. That's an upgrade from his "out" designation the last three games.



Landry Shamet (right foot contusion) is questionable. He was doubtful for last night before being ruled out. Suns have listed Deandre Ayton (right leg contusion) as doubtful for tomorrow's game in Memphis. That's an upgrade from his "out" designation the last three games.Landry Shamet (right foot contusion) is questionable. He was doubtful for last night before being ruled out.

Player Name Status Reason Landry Shamet Questionable Foot contusion Deandre Ayton Doubtful Lower leg contusion Dario Saric Out ACL tear

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Dillon Brooks and Killian Tillie for this game. Brooks is out because of a hand fracture, while Tillie is dealing with back soreness. Meanwhile, Steven Adams is listed as questionable because of an ankle sprain.

Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR



QUESTIONABLE

Steven Adams – RT Ankle Sprain



OUT

Dillon Brooks – LT Hand Fracture Recovery - Injury Maintenance

Killian Tillie – Back Soreness @memgrizz status report, Nov. 12 vs. @Suns QUESTIONABLESteven Adams – RT Ankle SprainOUTDillon Brooks – LT Hand Fracture Recovery - Injury MaintenanceKillian Tillie – Back Soreness .@memgrizz status report, Nov. 12 vs. @Suns:QUESTIONABLESteven Adams – RT Ankle SprainOUTDillon Brooks – LT Hand Fracture Recovery - Injury MaintenanceKillian Tillie – Back Soreness

Player Name Status Reason Dillon Brooks Out Hand fracture Killian Tillie Out Back soreness Steven Adams Questionable Ankle sprain

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns could make changes to their lineup if Deandre Ayton is fit to play this game. He will likely replace JaVale McGee in the starting lineup. Meanwhile, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder are all expected to retain their places.

Landry Shamet (if available), Cameron Payne and Frank Kaminsky will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are unlikely to make any changes to their starting lineup if Steven Adams is shown the green light to play this game. Ja Morant and De'Anthony Melton are expected to start as guards, while Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Adams will occupy the three frontcourt positions.

Kyle Anderson, John Konchar and Brandon Clarke will likely play the most minutes among all reserves.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton

Memphis Grizzlies

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - De'Anthony Melton | Small Forward - Desmond Bane | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh