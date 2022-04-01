Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies, who own the two best records in the NBA heading into the playoffs, will have their final head-to-head game on Friday. Phoenix were stunned by Memphis in their last battle via a last-second acrobatic lay-up by Ja Morant.

The Phoenix Suns are the healthiest they have been all season, particularly with the return of team leader Chris Paul. The Suns’ roster has been impressive throughout the campaign, with Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, and Deandre Ayton providing big-game performances night after night.

It could be a non-bearing game, but head coach Monty Williams’ team is playing with a chip on their shoulder and will be looking to keep their hot form.

Nobody in the NBA has been as hot as the Phoenix Suns except for the Memphis Grizzlies. Even with Morant sidelined due to an injury, the Grizzlies just keep on winning. They have been spectacular and are 9-1 in their last 10 games.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins, however, could opt to rest a few of his old reliables as he has a couple of them on the injury list.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Cameron Johnson (quad) and JaVale McGee (non-covid illness) are listed as probable ahead of Friday's game. Frank Kaminsky (knee) and Dario Saric (ACL) remain out.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Steven Adams (calf), Desmond Bane (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh), and Tyus Jones (hand) are all ruled doubtful ahead of Friday's game. Ja Morant (knee) and Killian Tillie (knee) are not suiting up for the Grizzlies yet again.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spread - April 1, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Phoenix Suns 62-14 -305 Over 228.5 (-110) -7 (-110) Memphis Grizzlies 54-23 +240 Under 228.5 (-110) +7 (-110)

There is no certainty as to who will play for the Memphis Grizzlies, so there is a huge spread favoring the Phoenix Suns, who are on the road. There’s a very real possibility that Jenkins could hold out his entire starting unit. Memphis is already assured of its playoff seed and may take extra caution.

The Suns could follow the Grizzlies' strategy, but their most important players are not on the injury report. Even if they play minimal minutes, having them on the floor will give Phoenix the advantage in this matchup.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

Phoenix is 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games. The Suns are 14-6 against the spread in their last 20 Friday games. Phoenix’s total has gone OVER in 6 of their last seven games versus teams from the West

Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Memphis games vs the Suns have gone UNDER in 7 of their last nine meetings. The Grizzlies vs Suns' total points have gone UNDER in 4-5 matchups at home. Memphis is 14-5 against the spread in their last 19 April games

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Monty Williams could restrict his starters’ minutes but should still deploy his best unit consisting of All-Stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker in the backcourt.

Mikal Bridges and Jae Crawford are locked in to play the forward roles, while Deandre Ayton gets his usual man-in-the-middle position.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are looking like serious threats to come out of the West. [Photo: Sporting News]

If Taylor Jenkins rests all the names on the injury list, the Grizzlies' first five will be very interesting.

He could have Ziaire Williams and De’Anthony Melton forming his backcourt. Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke can handle small forward and power forward duties, respectively. Sophomore backup big man Xavier Tillman Sr. could make his first start of the season.

StatMuse @statmuse De’Anthony Melton last 8 games:



17.8 PPG

56.0 FG%

57.4 3P% on 7.6 attempts



The Suns are 8-0 in their last road games. Phoenix has gone UNDER in total points in 4-5 games on the road against the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies are unbeaten at home in their last eight games.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ziaire Williams | Shooting Guard - De’Anthony Melton | Small Forward - Kyle Anderson | Power Forward - Brandon Clarke | Center - Xavier Tillman Sr.

