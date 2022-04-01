Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will head to the FedEx Forum Arena for a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, April 1. Both teams have played two games against each other and share one win apiece in those matchups.

The Suns head into the game after a thrilling 107-103 win against the Golden State Warriors. Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker scored 22 points each to lead the way from the front. Chris Paul added 15 points and eight assists in the 33 minutes he played. The 'Point God' was terrific in the clutch and also made the game-winning bucket which helped the Suns get to a franchise record of 62 wins.

The Grizzlies also got to a brilliant 112-111 win in their game against the San Antonio Spurs. Tyus Jones scored 25 points for the team, while Dillon Brooks added 21 points. Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton scored 16 apiece to help the Grizzlies get beyond the finish line. The Spurs had an easy layup to win the game, but Keldon Johnson missed it to give the Grizzlies another win.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, April 1, 8:00 PM ET [Saturday, April 2, 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: FedEx Forum Arena, Memphis, TN

Phoenix Suns Preview

Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors

The Suns will finish the season with the best record in the NBA. They have a 62-14 record and are 8.5 games above the Grizzlies in the top spot. They are strong on both ends of the floor and this has helped them achieve success over the past two seasons.

Devin Booker and Chris Paul have been terrific on the backcourt. Both are clutch and possess the ability to make tough shots. Along with them, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton have also been vital players. If the Suns are to get to the championship this season, they will need big performances from all of these players.

Going into the game against the Grizzlies, the Suns are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak. However, they are still hungry and want to win as many games as they can before the playoffs.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Jae Crowder, C - Deandre Ayton

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies v Denver Nuggets

The Grizzlies have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season. They have defied all odds and have established themselves as one of the best teams in the stacked Western Conference.

Ja Morant has certainly been a big part of their rise to the top. However, they have played well even without him and this is a testimony to the depth and character of the team. With five games still to go, the Grizzlies will be looking to finish the season on a good note and go into the playoffs with momentum.

The Suns are a tough team to get the better off. But the Grizzlies are a side that has not backed down against any challenge thrown at them this season. They have already defeated the Suns this season and will be looking to play hard and grab yet another win on the road.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Tyus Jones, G - Desmond Bane, F - Dillon Brooks, F - Jaren Jackson Jr., C - Steven Adams

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads - April 1, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Phoenix Suns 62-14 -305 Over 229 [-110] -7.5 [-110] Memphis Grizzlies 54-23 +240 Under 229 [-110] +7.5 [-110]

The Phoenix Suns are being favored in this game because of the brilliant record they have this season. Chris Paul and co. have equalled the franchise record of wins and will be looking to break that in the game against the Grizzlies. Undoubtedly, the young Grizzlies team will try to make things difficult for the Suns. However, the Western Conference leaders have all the tools to come out on top in this game on Friday.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns

The Suns have won their last eight road games coming into this matchup Devin Booker is averaging 33.0 PPG on 50 % shooting in his last five games. The Suns have gone over the total points in five out of their last six road games.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have gone under the total points in their last four games. The Grizzlies have won nine of the last ten games at home coming into this game. Ja Morant will not be available for this game, but the Grizzlies have an impressive 19-2 record without him this season.

Suns vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Suns vs. the Grizzlies is going to be a matchup between the two best teams in the Western Conference. Both are in terrific form coming into this game. However, considering the way both teams have played this season, the Suns have the edge as they have the right mix of players and are good on both ends of the floor.

The Grizzlies have won six of the last ten games between the two teams

The scores have been under the total in seven of the last nine meetings between the two sides

The Grizzlies are 28-10 at home this season, while the Suns have a phenomenal 31-6 record on the road.

Where to watch the Suns vs Grizzlies game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the Suns and the Grizzlies will be nationally televised on NBA TV. Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports Southeast will locally telecast it.

