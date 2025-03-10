Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 10 | NBA 2024-25 season

On Monday, the Phoenix Suns travel to Tennessee to face the Memphis Grizzlies for a third time this season. Their previous two meetings went in favor of the home team. Ja Morant and co. beat the Suns in a tight game in February, a 151-148 victory in overtime.

Ad

After their win at the FedEx Forum against the Arizona franchise, the Grizzlies lost four games at home. They ended the streak with back-to-back wins on the road in their last two games. However, their defeats earlier this month have seen them drop to fourth in the West, one game behind the second seeded LA Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Suns are hopeful of making the playoffs, as they are 11th in the West. Their best chance of making the postseason is through the play-in spots, but they are two games behind the Mavericks in 10th.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since their loss in Memphis, the Suns have won three and lost three. Their last game was a 125-116 victory over Dallas. Devin Booker was the star of the night with 24 points.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report for Mar. 10

Phoenix Suns injury report

The Suns will be without two stars against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday: Cody Martin, due to a sports hernia and Monte Morris (back).

Ad

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

The Grizzlies will be without four players - Jaren Jackson Jr., Zyon Pullin, Santi Aldama and Luke Kennard - who are all on the injury list. Jackson has an ankle injury, while Pullin has suffered a knock to his knee.

Aldama and Kennard are under observation for calf and back injury, respectively, and will be game-time decisions.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 10

Ad

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart

The Suns could start Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in the back court, with Kevin Durant and Bol Bol as forwards, and Nick Richards at the center.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Devin Booker Tyus Jones Ty Ty Washington Jr. SG Bradley Beal Collin Gilespie Damion Lee SF Kevin Durant Royce O'Neale Grayson Allen PF Bol Bol Ryan Dunn Oso Ighodaro C Nick Richards Mason Plumlee

Ad

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart

The Grizzlies should start with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane as the guards, while Jaylen Wells and GG Jackson should start as the forwards, with Zach Edey as the center.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Ja Morant Scotty Pippen Jr. Yuki Kawamura SG Desmond Bane Vince Williams Jr. Cam Spencer SF Jaylen Wells John Konchar PF GG Jackson Lamar Stevens C Zach Edey Brandon Clarke Jay Huff

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback