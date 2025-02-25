Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 25, 2025

The Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup is one of seven games scheduled for Tuesday. Phoenix is 11th in the West with a 27-30 record, while Memphis is third with a 37-20 record.

The two teams have played each other 107 times in the regular season, with the Suns holding a 62-45 lead. This will be their third game this season, with Memphis leading the series 2-0. They last played on Feb. 11, as the Grizzlies won 119-112 behind Ja Morant’s 26 points. Kevin Durant had 34 points for Phoenix.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies game details and odds

The Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at FedExForum. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis and Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Suns (+280) vs. Grizzlies (-360)

Spread: Suns (+8.5) vs. Grizzlies (-8.5)

Total (O/U): Suns -110 (o245) vs. Grizzlies -110 (u245)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

No team has disappointed more this season than the Phoenix Suns. A case can be made for the Philadelphia 76ers, but they have had more injury concerns than the Suns. Phoenix has been fairly healthy, other than a stretch where Durant missed games.

There have simply been a lot of chemistry issues and a lack of good rotational players once Durant and Devin Booker are on the bench.

Phoenix has won just two of its last 10 games. It most recently lost 127-109 to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Booker had 31 points and eight assists, while Bradley Beal had 30 points. However, Durant struggled as he had just 15 points.

The Grizzlies have been one of the better teams this season after a slump in 2023-24. They might be coming off a 129-123 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, but they have won six of their previous 10 outings.

During Sunday’s loss, Jaren Jackson Jr. led the team in scoring with 22 points, while Morant had a double-double of 21 points and 10 assists.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies betting props

Kevin Durant’s points total is set at 26.5, which is under his season average of 26.9 points. While he had an off game against the Raptors, bet on Durant to come back strong and score over 26.5 points.

Ja Morant’s points total is set at 21.5, a mark the oddsmakers favor him to cross. While this is over his season average of 20.5 points, we agree with the oddsmakers. Bet on the over.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The oddsmakers highly favor the Grizzlies to get a win at home. Phoenix has been a major disappointment and has shown no signs that it is capable of going on a run to turn its season around. We expect Memphis to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays under 245 points.

