Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 10, 2025

The Phoenix Suns will get their final shot at the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Phoenix, 0-3 in the season series, hopes to break through on the road against Ja Morant and Co. The Suns hope to improve to 2-1 in their four-game road trip with a victory.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are unbeaten against the Suns in head-to-head duels but have struggled in the last few weeks. Memphis is 2-4 in March with two of their wins coming against the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans, two injury-riddled teams. The home team will also have to overcome the likely absence of the injured Jaren Jackson Jr.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The FedExForum in Memphis will host the final showdown between the Suns and the Grizzlies. Basketball fans can catch the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Suns (+160) vs. Grizzlies (-190)

Odds: Suns (o243.0 -110) vs. Grizzlies (u243.0 -110)

Total (O/U): Suns (+4.5) vs. Grizzlies (-4.5)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

In the previous meeting between the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix shot 21-for-37 (56.8%) from deep and still lost 151-148 in February. The Suns committed 16 turnovers that led to 23 points, a key reason for the loss.

If the Suns continue to struggle on defense and keep committing errors, they might end the season with a 0-4 record against the Grizzlies.

In the win over Phoenix, Memphis had Jaren Jackson Jr. anchoring the defense. The big man also delivered 28 points, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal. Somebody else will have to pick up the slack due to Jackson’s likely absence.

Ja Morant was spectacular in the fourth quarter and overtime to drag his team to a victory. The Grizzlies need the same heroics from him, particularly if JJJ is held out.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups

Suns

PG: Devin Booker | SG: Bradley Beal | SF: Kevin Durant | PF: Bol Bol | C: Nick Richards

Grizzlies

PG: Ja Morant | SG: Desmond Bane | SF: Jaylen Wells | PF: Vince Williams Jr. | C: Zach Edey

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Ja Morant is averaging 27.5 points per game in March and dropped 29 against the Suns in late February. Morant’s best games this month came against injury-riddled teams. The Suns' defense has struggled but they can concentrate on Morant more without Jaren Jackson Jr. Phoenix might hold the point guard under his 27.5 (O/U) points prop.

Devin Booker got off to a scorching start against the Grizzlies in their previous meeting before foul trouble stunted his game. He fouled out with three minutes left in the fourth quarter and still finished with a game-high 28 points. Booker could redeem himself and eke past his 27.5 (O/U) points prop.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The Suns are desperate to prevent a sweep in the season series against the Grizzlies. They will not have to contend with Jaren Jackson Jr.’s often underrated two-way impact. After the disappointing loss in February, Phoenix could break through with a win. A loss could still happen, but they are likely to cover the +4.5 spread.

