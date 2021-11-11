Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - November 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will play host to the Phoenix Suns in an exciting Western Conference matchup at the FedExForum Arena on Friday (November 12). A win in this game would be a great boost for both teams, as it would help increase their confidence for the tough run of fixtures coming ahead.

The Memphis Grizzlies come into the game on the back of a disappointing loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Ja Morant scored 32 points on the night, but his efforts were not enough to stop the Grizzlies from falling to a 118-108 loss on the night.

The team will be hoping to get a better result against the Suns. However, they will need to play some amazing basketball to overcome the stiff challenge the Suns bring to the table.

Meanwhile, the Suns enter the match on the back of another impressive win. They defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 119-109 to get to their seventh win of the season.

Frank Kaminsky was the star of the night for the Suns as he came off the bench and scored 31 points to help the team to their sixth consecutive win.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, November 12, 9:00 PM ET [Saturday, November 13, 6:30 AM IST].

Venue: FedExForum Arena, Memphis, TN.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have been performing extremely well over the past few weeks. Since suffering defeat against the Sacramento Kings, they have won six straight games and sit third in the Western Conference.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker have been at their usual best, while players like Cameron Payne and Frank Kaminsky have also been doing great work for the team. The game against the Memphis Grizzlies will be a good chance for the Suns to get to another win and solidify their position as one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns #3 Chris Paul.

Chris Paul has been an amazing fit for the Phoenix Suns ever since he joined the franchise last season. Paul currently leads the league with 10.9 APG. His brilliance on the court has helped the Phoenix Suns recover from a poor start to the season.

The 36-year-old will be hoping for a big night against the Grizzlies to help the Suns extend their winning streak to seven games.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | b - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - JaVale McGee.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies #12 Ja Morant.

The Memphis Grizzlies currently have a 6-5 record and sit eighth in the Western Conference. They have had some impressive wins this season and look like a team to watch out for.

Ja Morant's brilliant performance has proven to be huge for the team. Another player who has made a positive difference this season is youngster Jaren Jackson Jr. Both Morant and Jackson Jr. will play big roles if the Grizzlies are to experience some success this season.

After a disappointing defeat against the Hornets, the team will be looking to bounce back with a win against the Phoenix Suns.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant has elevated his game and become one of the best players this season. Morant is averaging 26.5 PPG, 5.7 RPG and 7.3 APG while shooting 48.5% from the field.

The 22-year-old is a regular feature on the highlight reels courtesy of his jaw-dropping dunks and spin moves. Morant will be looking to continue his brilliant form this season when he takes the floor against the Suns and lead the Grizzlies to their seventh win of the season.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - De'Anthony Melton | F - Desmond Bane | F - Jaren Jackson Jr., C - Steven Adams.

Suns vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies have been a much-improved side this season. They have secured some stunning victories against teams like the Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets.

With Ja Morant performing the way he has this season, the Grizzlies certainly have a chance to defeat the Phoenix Suns on Friday. But the Suns, on current form, will start the game as marginal favorites.

Where to watch the Suns vs Grizzlies game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Suns vs Grizzlies game will also be telecast locally on Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports Southeast.

