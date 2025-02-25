Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 25 | 2024-25 NBA season 

The Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies will face each other for the third this season on Tuesday. Winning the previous two meetings with ease the Grizzlies will be hoping to achieve a similar result this time around as the Suns travel to the FedEx Forum for the first time this term. Their last meeting was a 119-112 win for the Grizzlies at Footprint Center.

Currently holding a 27-30 record in the Western Conference the Suns are in 11th place and are four games behind an automatic playoff spot. Starting bright with eight wins in their first 10 games the Suns have since had a dramatic downfall.

The team lost six games each in November and December, following that up with five losses in January. However, February has proved to be much worse for the Arizona franchise as they have lost eight of their 10 games so far and enter this fixture on the back of a defeat against the Toronto Raptors.

On the other hand, the Memphis Grizzlies have been on a different trajectory than the Suns. They started the season slow with a 6-4 record but have since recovered well. The Tennessee team is currently in third place in the Western Conference, and a win over the Suns could take them back up to second place.

However, the team has started to falter after the All-Star break winning only one of their three games so far, and similar to the Suns enter this fixture on the back of a loss.

Despite the two teams reflecting a losing streak this will all change once they face each other on Tuesday. The two sides will likely play out an entertaining game and given the rosters available on each side, fans can expect the matchup to be a high-scoring affair.

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report for Feb. 25

The Phoenix Suns will be without two players when they travel to FedEx Forum on Tuesday. Monte Morris (back) is one name on the injury list as his availability against the Grizzlies is questionable. Cody Martin is the other player who will miss out on the fixture with the forward suffering from a sports hernia.

Grizzlies Injury Report for Feb. 25

The Memphis Grizzlies should have a fit roster against the Phoenix Suns with Zyon Pullin who has a two-way contract the only name that could miss out on the fixture. The guard signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Grizzlies and should be on the road with his G-league team on Tuesday.

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Starting lineups and depth charts

Suns predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The starting five for the Phoenix Suns should have Devin Booker as the point guard, Bradley Beal as the shooting guard, Royce O'Neale as the small forward, Kevin Durant as the power forward and Nick Richards as the center.

Positions Starters 2nd 3rd PG Devin Booker Tyus Jones Ty Ty Washington Jr. SG Bradley Beal Grayson Allen Damion Lee SF Royce O'Neale Ryan Dunn PF Kevin Durant Bol Bol Oso Ighodaro C Nick Richards Mason Plumlee

Grizzlies predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The starting five for the Memphis Grizzlies should have Ja Morant as the point guard, Desmond Bane as the shooting guard, Jaylen Wells as the small forward, Jaren Jackson Jr. as the power forward and Zach Edey as the center.

Positions Starters 2nd 3rd PG Ja Morant Luke Kennard Scotty Pippen Jr. SG Desmond Bane Vince Williams Jr. Cam Spencer SF Jaylen Wells GG Jackson John Konchar PF Jaren Jackson Jr. Santi Aldama Marvin Bagley III C Zach Edey Brandon Clarke Jay Huff

Where and how to watch Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The match between the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies is scheduled for tip-off at 8:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game from FedEx Forum live on the FDSSE and AZFamily networks.

Viewers online can also live stream the game on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass on NBA.com.

