Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will host the Phoenix Suns at the FTX Arena in an inter-conference clash on Wednesday night. The last time these two teams met, Tyler Herro came off the bench to score a season-high 33 points in a decisive 123-100 win for the Heat.

The Suns are coming off a 102-99 win against the Orlando Magic. They were led by Deandre Ayton, who recorded a double-double with 21 points and 19 rebounds. Cameron Payne also played a crucial role, recording a double-double with 18 points and 12 assists.

The Heat, on the other hand, extended their winning streak to three games after beating the Houston Rockets 123-106 on Monday. Tyler Herro outdid the starting five in the win, scoring 31 points on a 66.7% shooting night. Jalen Green had a strong first quarter, scoring 14 of his 20 points, but could not carry that momentum into the rest of the game.

The Phoenix Suns (52-13) are first in the Western Conference standings, eight games clear of the Memphis Grizzlies in the second position. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat (44-22) have the best record in the Eastern Conference, with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks just three games behind them.

Wednesday night will be action-packed as the teams with the best record from both conferences face off against each other.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Cam Johnson is listed as day-to-day as he is dealing with issues in his quad muscles.

Devin Booker has missed the last four games after being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. He is expected to miss the Heat match-up.

Chris Paul will remain on the sidelines with a thumb fracture. Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky will continue to miss games as they both recover from knee injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Cam Johnson Day-to-day Quad muscle issues Devin Booker Out Health and safety protocol Chris Paul Out Thumb fracture Frank Kaminsky Out Knee injury Dario Saric Out Knee injury

Miami Heat Injury Report

Caleb Martin is listed as questionable for the Phoenix Suns match-up as he is suffering from soreness in his left Achilles.

Markieff Morris has not played in a few months and is expected to miss the upcoming fixture as well.

Player Name Status Reason Caleb Martin Questionable Left Achilles soreness Markieff Morris Out Return to competition reconditioning

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet will team up to assume the Phoenix Suns’ backcourt duties, filling in for Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will take the forward positions, with Deandre Ayton manning the paint to round up the starting five.

Phoenix Suns @Suns

19 REB



DOMINAYTON brought the fight down there. 21 PTS19 REBDOMINAYTON brought the fight down there. 21 PTS 19 REB DOMINAYTON brought the fight down there. 😤 https://t.co/BkYBiwJnPj

Torrey Craig and Aaron Holiday are likely to see a lot of minutes off the bench, with JaVale McGee and Ish Wainright available to chip in as well.

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry will be the Miami Heat’s floor general, with Duncan Robinson starting at shooting guard. Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker will fill the forward positions, with Bam Adebayo starting at center.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT #6MOTYLER sparked our early comeback with a career-high 21 points in a single quarter. #6MOTYLER sparked our early comeback with a career-high 21 points in a single quarter. 👶🐐 https://t.co/F75DTh5qtZ

Tyler Herro, who is in red-hot form, will see a lot of minutes off the bench. Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmond could be useful in the rotation, playing for the second unit. Gabe Vincent and Max Strus will be available to chip in as well.

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard – Cameron Payne | Shooting Guard – Landry Shamet | Small Forward – Mikal Bridges | Power Forward – Jae Crowder | Center – Deandre Ayton

Miami Heat

Point Guard – Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard – Duncan Robinson | Small Forward – Jimmy Butler | Power Forward – P.J. Tucker | Center – Bam Adebayo

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh