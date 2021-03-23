Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - March 23, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns travel to Vice City to take on the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. The Suns bring an impressive 28-13 overall record into this meeting, holding sole possession of second place in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Heat won 11 of 12 games to jump all the way to fifth place in the East. However, they recently lost three straight games and will hope for a home victory on Tuesday.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021, 8 PM ET

Venue: American Airlines Arena, Miami, Florida

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have won eight of their last ten games

The Phoenix Suns seem to have found their groove, earning a strong 17-point victory against the shorthanded LA Lakers in their last matchup.

The Suns sit just two games behind the West-leading Utah Jazz, seemingly building momentum as the season progresses.

The Phoenix Suns have many weapons on the offensive end, with Devin Booker and Chris Paul leading the charge. Role players such as Mikal Bridges and Dario Saric have also filled in nicely, combining for 24 points per game and creating a very dangerous group.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker is a threat to drop 30 points whenever the Phoenix Suns hit the court. The 24-year-old guard is averaging a team-high 25.2 points per game on an incredible 49.6% shooting.

"Devin Booker can do it all, he's shown that for years now."@QRich & Lloyd Pierce break down Book's game on #GameTime pic.twitter.com/ep01Hk0mDk — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 22, 2021

Booker will likely match up with Miami Heat youngster Tyler Herro on both ends of the floor, making for a must-watch battle on the perimeter.

If Devin Booker is able to make the most of his matchup with Herro, the Phoenix Suns should be able to escape Miami with a road win.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Jae Crowder, C Deandre Ayton

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat stars Tyler Herro & Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat have recovered from their mid-season troubles with COVID-19 and have put themselves right in the middle of the race for the Eastern Conference. The Heat started the season with an 8-8 record through 16 games but have since gone on a 20-5 streak to climb past five teams in the standings.

The Miami Heat are scoring just under 107 points per game, putting them well below the league average of 111.4. They have made up for their lack of offense with outstanding defense, allowing 106 points per game and ranking fourth in the league in team defending.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

As the Miami Heat's top contributor, Jimmy Butler will be called upon for another big night of production against the surging Phoenix Suns.

The Miami Heat went 10-1 after Butler's return to the lineup from a minor injury, proving his value to the group in all aspects.

Bam Adebayo on Jimmy Butler: I'm want him to keep being #JiMVP pic.twitter.com/f3hZ8FFJJX — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) March 17, 2021

Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game thus far, carrying the load for the Miami Heat offense.

With Mikal Bridges likely covering him, Butler will need to get to the rim and make his presence felt to avoid a fourth straight loss.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G Kendrick Nunn, G Duncan Robinson, F Jimmy Butler, F Kelly Olynyk, C Bam Adebayo

Suns vs Heat Prediction

With the Phoenix Suns as hot as they are, the Miami Heat are going to need their best basketball to keep the game close. The Suns' offense averages nearly eight more points per game than Heat, so the burden of scoring will likely fall on the shoulders of the latter.

Nonetheless, Devin Booker and Chris Paul have been scintillating recently, and the Phoenix Suns should come away with a strong road victory.

Where to watch Suns vs Heat

The game between the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Florida and Fox Sports Arizona. The match can also be live-streamed via the NBA League Pass.