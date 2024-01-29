Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat: Predictions, starting lineups and depth chart | January 29, 2024

The Phoenix Suns face the Miami Heat on Monday at the Kaseya Center in Miami with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. This is the second matchup of the season, with the Suns winning the first 113-97 on Jan. 6. The game is part of the NBA's 12-game schedule.

The game will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Sun, Arizona's Family Sports, for home and away coverage. It will also be available for live-streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial.

The Suns (26-20) are sixth in the West and will play on the second night of the back-to-back after losing 113-98 on the road to the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Devin Booker had a game-high 44 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Heat (24-22), meanwhile, are seventh in the East, coming off a 125-109 rod loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday. Jimmy Butler ended with 28 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat predictions, starting lineups and depth chart

Spread: Suns (+4.5) vs Heat (-3.5)

Moneyline: Suns (+145) vs Heat (-162)

Total(O/U): Suns (O 229.5) vs Heat (U 229.5)

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat preview

The Suns have lost two straight games and gone 7-3 in their last 10 games. They are 12-9 on the road and have gone 3-2 in their previous five road games. The Suns boast a net +2.0 rating, including an offensive rating of 118.0 and a defensive rating of 116.0. They rank eighth in 3-point shooting, with 37.7%.

The Heat, meanwhile, have lost six straight games and gone 3-7 in their last 10 games. They have a 12-10 record at home. The Heat have a net -1.1 rating with a 113.8 offensive rating and 115.0 defensive rating.

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat starting lineups

For the Suns, Devin Booker will start at PG, Bradley Beal at SG, Grayson Allen at SF, Kevin Durant at PF and Drew Eubanks at center.

For the Heat, meanwhile, Terry Rozier will start at PG, Tyler Hero at SG, Jimmy Butler at SF, Haywood Highsmith at PF and Bam Adebayo at center.

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat betting tips

Devin Booker has averaged 28.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists on 50.5% shooting and 38.9% from the 3-point line. His point prop is set at over/under 30.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this line.

Jimmy Butler, meanwhile, has averaged 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 48.8% shooting. His point prop is set at over/under 20.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat predictions

According to sportsbooks and betting lines, the Miami Heat are favored to win at home with a 3.5 point spread.

Despite a six-game losing streak, the Heat are expected to return to winning ways, especially as the Suns have had troubles with turnovers and consistent scoring in the second half of recent road games.

