Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report for March 17 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, with tipoff at 1 p.m. ET. This will be the second and final game of their season series, with the Suns winning the first 114-106 on Feb. 6, included in the NBA's seven-game lineup.

The Suns, 39-28, are sixth in the West and second in the Pacific Divison, coming off a dominant 107-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Friday. All their starters notched up double-digit points, spearheaded by Devin Booker who led the charge with 21 points. Jusuf Nurkic dominated the boards with a game-high 21 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bucks, 43-24, are second in the East and first in the Central Divison. Against the Philadelphia 76ers at home on Thursday, they won 114-105 victory and completing a 3-0 sweep in their season series matchups.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Phoenix Suns injury report for Mar. 17

The Suns have listed two players on their injury report: SF Josh Okogie (abdomen) and SG Damion Lee (knee) are out.

What happened to Josh Okogie?

Phoenix Suns wing Josh Okogie has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. He has been sidelined for the last seven games due to a lower abdominal strain.

At present, there's no timetable for his return, but it's noteworthy to mention that he has been participating in limited practice sessions.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Mar. 17

The Bucks have listed three players on their injury report: SG Malik Beasley (back), SF MarJon Beauchamp (back) and PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) are questionable.

Is Khris Middleton playing tonight?

According to a tweet by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the forward has announced his intention to make his return in the upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns.

Middleton sustained an injury, rather ironically, in their first game against the Suns back on Feb. 6, following a collision with Kevin Durant.

Khris Middleton attempted a 3-pointer from the wing, but Kevin Durant encroached his landing space, resulting in the former rolling his ankle. Despite making his free throws, Middleton subsequently removed himself from the game. Shortly after, the team announced that he would not return to play.

Their third offensive weapon is anticipated to make his return to the lineup approximately 40 days after missing 16 games.