Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns with the Phoenix Suns at the Fiserv Forum tonight with the intent to bounce back from their recent defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Suns are second in the Western Conference standings with a 40-16 record, while the Bucks are third in the East with a 35-21 record.

Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will have all players available for selection except small forward Abdel Nader, who has been ruled out with a knee injury. The timetable for his return is unknown.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks don't have a long list of injuries, as the only player unavailable for tonight's clash is Donte DiVincenzo. He is out with a toe problem and did not participate in the game against the Grizzlies.

Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul and Devin Booker will likely take up the guard spots for the Phoenix Suns. The former has played the role of point guard to perfection, averaging 16 points and 8.7 assists per game.

Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges will start at the two forward positions, with DeAndre Ayton starting at the 5.

Ayton has been impressive so far, putting up 15 points, 10.7 rebounds and one block per game.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will likely pick their starting five from the last game as well. Jrue Holiday and Bryn Forbes might start as the two guards, along with Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo, as two forwards.

Meanwhile, Brook Lopez should likely retain his place and partner the two forwards on the frontcourt as the center.

Bobby Portis, P.J. Tucker and Jeff Teague are likely to play the most rotation minutes coming off the bench from the reserves.

Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Mikal Bridges l Power Forward - Jae Crowder l Center - DeAndre Ayton

Milwaukee Bucks

int Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Bryn Forbes l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez

