Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Phoenix Suns at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday in a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals. The Suns blew out their Finals rivals at Arizona in their first matchup this season. However, Chris Paul and Devin Booker's absence might tip the scales in the Bucks' favor this time.

When their talisman Paul went down for several weeks, the Suns were expected to lose a bunch of games. On the contrary, they have surprisingly been winning by committee.

Cameron Johnson dropped 38 points off the bench in their last game, leading the Suns to a one-point victory against the New York Knicks. The Suns are the only team with 50+ wins this season so far, and have a huge lead over the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

The Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, have stabilized after a rough week. They lost four of their five games last week, but have won three in a row since their last loss, including wins over the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is solidifying his MVP and DPOY candidacy, and the Bucks are now the third seed in the East.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns will be out for the foreseeable future.

Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric continue to be out this season, and have no timeline for return so far. After undergoing successful surgery in early January, Kaminsky is expected to be re-evaluated soon.

Meanwhile, Chris Paul remains sidelined for the foreseeable future after suffering a thumb fracture. The team's best scorer Devin Booker is also out, as he is under the league's health and safety protocols.

azcentral sports @azcsports Suns' Devin Booker remains in COVID protocols, listed out for Sunday's finals rematch at Bucks rssfeeds.azcentral.com/~/684790945/0/… Suns' Devin Booker remains in COVID protocols, listed out for Sunday's finals rematch at Bucks rssfeeds.azcentral.com/~/684790945/0/…

Additionally, Cameron Johnson is out due to a contusion in his right quad.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Chris Paul Out Right Thumb - Avulsion Fracture Devin Booker Out Health and Safety Protocols Cameron Johnson Out Right Quad Contusion Frank Kaminsky Out Right Knee Injury Dario Saric Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks on the bench

The Bucks continue to operate without their starting center Brook Lopez, who is out due to back surgery.

Pat Connaughton underwent surgery on his right finger, so he is sidelined till further notice. Moreover, George Hill and Wesley Matthews are both out due to neck and hamstring soreness, respectively.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Brook Lopez Out Back Surgery Pat Connaughton Out Right Finger Surgery George Hill Out Neck Soreness Wesley Matthews Out Left Hamstring Soreness

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Suns will likely deploy the lineup they did in their last game. Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet should form the new backcourt, replacing Paul and Booker.

Payne could run point, with Shamet playing off-guard. The rest of the lineup should remain the same. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will likely form the forward pair, with Bridges at the three and Deandre Ayton retaining his center position. JaVale McGee, Aaron Holiday and Torrey Craig should get major minutes off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks will likely deploy their best lineup in this game. Jrue Holiday should run point, with Grayson Allen joining him in the backcourt.

Khris Middleton could play the small forward role, while Giannis Antetokounmpo retains his power forward position. Bobby Portis could start as the center, while Serge Ibaka comes off the bench. Jordan Nwora, Jevon Carter and DeAndre' Bembry should get decent minutes in the second unit.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

G - Cameron Payne | G - Landry Shamet | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

Milwaukee Bucks

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis.

