Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2025

The Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup is one of seven games scheduled for Tuesday. Phoenix is No. 11 in the West with a 35-40 record, while Milwaukee is No. 6 in the East with a 40-34 record.

The two teams have played each other 153 times in the regular season, with the Suns holding a 78-75 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last faced each other on Mar. 24 when Phoenix won 108-106 behind Kevin Durant’s 38 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 31 points.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks game details and odds

The Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream the game live on MAX, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Suns (+210) vs. Bucks (-260)

Spread: Suns (+7) vs. Bucks (-7)

Total (O/U): Suns -110 (o224.5) vs. Bucks -110 (u224.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Suns have lost three straight games and are one game behind the Sacramento Kings for the final play-in spot. They are coming off a 148-109 blowout loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Devin Booker led the team with 28 points, while Kevin Durant had 11 points.

More than the loss, the team will be worried about Durant exiting the game with an ankle injury. He is expected to be out for at least one week, which seriously hampers the team’s ability to contend for the final play-in spot. Bradley Beal is also dealing with a hamstring injury and is questionable for Tuesday’s game.

The Bucks are dealing with their own injury concern in Damian Lillard, who is out with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. He remains out indefinitely and has already missed six straight games.

Milwaukee is on a four-game losing streak and is coming off a 145-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team with 31 points, while Kyle Kuzma had 25 points. The loss decreased Milwaukee’s lead over Atlanta to 4.0 games for the No. 6 spot in the East.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks betting props

Devin Booker’s points total is set at 27.5. With Durant out and Bradley Beal’s questionable status, Booker should lead the offensive firepower for Phoenix. Bet on the over.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s points total is set at 30.5. He has crossed the mark in three of the past four games. Bet on the over.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Bucks to get a win at home. The Suns must be reeling after Durant’s injury and Milwaukee should be able to capitalize on it for a win at home. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. should cover the spread for a win, with the team total expected to go past 224.5 points.

