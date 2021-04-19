Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Combined 5 - April 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster NBA matchup at Fiserv Forum on Monday.

Both teams are in the top echelons of their respective conferences and are coming off unexpected losses. The Bucks lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by 13 points, while the Suns lost to the San Antonio Spurs by 26 points.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

Monday's game could go in either direction, as the two teams are evenly matched on paper

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is back in the Milwaukee Bucks lineup, and his return significantly boosts their chances of winning. However, Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns have been dominant lately, winning 11 of their last 13 games.

This is the second time that these two teams are meeting this season. Their first game was a thriller that went down to the wire. The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined for 58 points and held off the Milwaukee Bucks, despite a 47-point effort by Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Suns won the game 125-124 after Booker sealed the win by making 1-2 free throws with 32.6 left on the clock.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Combined 5

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Brook Lopez.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul has turned around the fortunes of the Phoenix Suns. Famously known as Point God, his playmaking prowess has helped several of his teammates enjoy career-high or efficient seasons.

Even at age 35, there seems to be no decline in his level of play. Paul is averaging 15.6 points, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game on a 48/36/93 shooting splits.

Should CP3 be in the MVP discussion? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jmy5qIO4rg — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 9, 2021

Joining Paul on the backcourt is Devin Booker. The 24-year-old is the only active player with a 70-point game in the league. He has had 15 30+ point games this season, including 2 40+ point outings.

Booker is the best player on the Phoenix Suns. Along with Paul, he has carried the team to second position in the Western Conference.

Khris Middleton is the second-best player on the Milwaukee Bucks. Although he didn't get an All-Star selection this year, his production hasn't fallen. He is averaging 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and a career-high 5.6 assists per game. He's played in all but 2 games this season and has held up the fort while Giannis Antetokounmpo was injured.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Reigning MVP and DPOY Giannis Antetokounmpo is making a strong case for his third MVP award. He is third in the NBA's MVP power rankings, and his continued excellence has led the Milwaukee Bucks to yet another top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Antetokounmpo is arguably one of the best power forwards of all time and is practically unguardable when he is running towards the rim. Opposing defenses have even come up with a strategy called Giannis Wall, where they try to stop him by creating a wall of defenders between him and the basket.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is just the third player in NBA history to score 45+ points in a game on 85% shooting or better. He joins Wilt Chamberlain in December of 1967 and Mike Woodson in February of 1983. pic.twitter.com/LGF3mRZfvD — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 3, 2021

At the center position, we have Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez. Although the Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton averages slightly more points per game, Lopez's shooting ability gives him the edge.

Lopez is lethal in pick-and-rolls as he can make an accurate pass to an open shooter or even shoot the ball himself. Players like Giannis and Chris Paul can always rely on Lopez to shoot an open three after a kick-out pass.

