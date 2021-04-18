Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Match Preview - April 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns face the Milwaukee Bucks in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup at the Fiserv Forum on Monday.

The San Antonio Spurs, playing without multiple starters, blew away the Phoenix Suns with a high-intensity performance in their last outing. DeAndre Ayton, Devin Booker and Chris Paul all endured abysmal shooting nights, with Jevon Carter top-scoring for the Phoenix Suns with 17 points.

The Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, rued a high number of turnovers in their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in their last outing. The Grizzlies out-muscled the Milwaukee Bucks at the paint and displayed some top-notch ball movement. Giannis Antetokounmpo top-scored for the Milwaukee Bucks with 28 points and 11 rebounds, while Khris Middleton registered a double-double.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, April 18th; 8:00 PM ET (Monday, 20th April; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns will look to return to winning ways after a disappointing loss against the San Antonio Spurs. However, they had a few promising performances.

Jevon Carter is averaging around 13 points per game off the bench in his last five appearances. Chris Paul got three of his ten two-point attempts on target, while Booker had six of 18 against the Spurs.

DeAndre Ayton finished with eight points and nine rebounds as the Phoenix Suns struggled to keep up with a youthful Spurs side.

The Suns have a largely injury-free roster, with only small forward Abdel Nader not available for the Milwaukee Bucks game.

Key Player – Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns had a shocking outing in their last game.

Devin Booker had a poor night for the Phoenix Suns against Spurs. His recent shooting form has been phenomenal, as he is averaging more than 25 points per outing during his last ten appearances.

Meanwhile, Booker and Chris Paul's success as a guard-pairing has been the biggest reason for the Phoenix Suns' success this season. The fact that the two combined for only 21 points in their last outing was a mere aberration.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Buddy Hield l Power Forward - Jae Crowder l Center - Deandre Ayton.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3-2 in their last five games. However, in their last outing, the Memphis Grizzlies exposed the Bucks' defensive vulnerabilities in a 128-115 win.

Nevertheless, the Milwaukee Bucks have a solid attack capable of hurting any team on their day, and three of the best two-way players in the league.

The best plays from tonight against Memphis. pic.twitter.com/AdvyRnhEaI — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 18, 2021

Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton both impressed, as none of the Bucks’ bench players managed to reach double digits on the night.

The Milwaukee Bucks have a difficult set of fixtures ahead. They will head into a double-header against the Philadelphia 76ers after this game against the Phoenix Suns.

Key Player – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has recently made a return from injury, has looked back to his best. He registered a near triple-double, tallying eight assists in his last outing.

The Greek Freak's form will be crucial for the Milwaukee Bucks in the next few games. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo will look to get back into the conversation for the NBA MVP award. He certainly has the numbers to stake his claim as the season approaches its business end.

The Greek Freak dropped a near triple-double:



28 PTS | 11 REB | 8 AST pic.twitter.com/KGwbxDkL8y — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 18, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez.

Suns vs Bucks Prediction

The Phoenix Suns will be intent to shrug off their loss in their last match. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have stuttered over the last few games but are one of the strongest teams in the competition.

In what could be a cracking game, the Phoenix Suns will start as the marginal favorites to win this outing, based on their superior recent form.

Where to watch Suns vs Bucks?

The Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be televised locally on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Wisconsin. The match can be streamed live with an NBA League Pass as well.