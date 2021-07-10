Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - July 11th, 2021 | 2021 NBA Finals Game 3

The desperate Milwaukee Bucks will be hoping to find a way back in the 2021 NBA Finals when they host the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 on Sunday night. The Western Conference champs have enjoyed a significant edge thus far and enter this matchup with a 2-0 lead.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks | 2021 NBA Finals Game 3

Date & Time: Sunday, July 11th, 8 PM ET (Monday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns did not exert the same dominance from mid-range in Game 2 as they did in the series opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Suns fell in love with the three-point line, though, and that saw them through. They scored 20 three-pointers, becoming only the third team to do so in an NBA Finals game.

Chris Paul had another slow start, but he was eventually able to get into his rhythm and scored 23 points. He also dished out eight assists but had an uncharacteristic six turnovers on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Deandre Ayton wasn't at his best either, but he finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges can fly. Confirmed. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XJ6ZU5Bh90 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 9, 2021

Mikal Bridges was arguably the best player for the Phoenix Suns in Game 2. He kept the scoreboard ticking early when Devin Booker and Paul struggled to get going and also guarded Khris Middleton with aplomb. Bridges finished with a playoff career-high 27 points and seven rebounds.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker celebrates a bucket

Devin Booker ran into a lot of traffic during the first half of Game 2 but he managed to get going when it mattered the most. He scored 21 points in the second half and finished with 31 to lead the Phoenix Suns across the finish line. Booker dropped seven three-pointers despite the Milwaukee Bucks' defenders being in his face all the time. The Suns will be hoping for another scoring burst from him on Sunday.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Jae Crowder, C Deandre Ayton

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

It continues to be a largely one-man show for the Milwaukee Bucks, with Giannis Antetokounmpo finding little help from his teammates. At the same time, there were several positives for head coach Mike Budenholzer to draw from Game 2.

The Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Phoenix Suns inside the paint, outscoring them 54-28 from close range. They even had 23 second-chance points as compared to Phoenix's 19. The Bucks did their best to contest the Suns players on the perimeter, but luck wasn't on their side.

HUGE Game 2 for @Giannis_An34.



▪️ #NBAPlayoffs career-high 42 PTS

▪️ 12 REB, 3 BLK

▪️ 20 PTS in 3Q (most in #NBAFinals quarter since MJ in 1993)#ThatsGame



Game 3: Sunday, 8 PM ET, ABC pic.twitter.com/Nd3GQcVs1F — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2021

The patchy shooting of Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton continues to be the biggest concern for the Milwaukee Bucks. The duo shot a combined 12-of-41 from the field in Game 2. They've found other ways to contribute, but unless they both start scoring efficiently, the Phoenix Suns will continue to hold the advantage.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo's production is the only thing keeping the Milwaukee Bucks competitive in this series. His scoring burst in the third quarter of Game 2 prevented the Phoenix Suns from running away with a blowout win. Giannis scored 13 straight points and finished with 20 points in that quarter. He recorded 42 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. The Greek Freak will have to churn out a similar performance on Sunday to give the Bucks a chance.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday, G Khris Middleton, F PJ Tucker, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez

Suns vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns have been the comfortably better side in the first two games of the series but the Milwaukee Bucks have had their moments as well. If the Bucks' three stars can perform collectively, they'll have a good chance of striking back.

The Phoenix Suns had to rely on some outstanding long-range shooting to overcome the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2. The Bucks will take solace in the fact that such consistency from range is rarely sustainable.

Giannis and co. made some respectable adjustments in the prior matchup. A bit of luck and encouragement from fans at the Fiserv Forum should allow the Bucks to pick up their first win of the 2021 NBA Finals.

Where to watch Suns vs Bucks?

National broadcast of the game will be available on ABC in the United States. Fans in India can watch the same on Star Sports Select. You can also live stream this matchup on NBA League Pass.

Keep up with the latest NBA trade rumors at Sportskeeda as we draw closer to the off-season!

Edited by Raunak Jaiswal