Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Match Preview - July 14th, 2021 | 2021 NBA Finals Game 4

The Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to level the 2021 NBA Finals series when they take on the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum for Game 4.

The Bucks blew the Suns away 120-100 in Game 3 to cut the Suns' series lead to one and have momentum on their side ahead of Wednesday's tie.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a second consecutive 40-point double-double game to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a win. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns struggled on the night as none of their players crossed the 20-point mark. Chris Paul led the charge with 19 points as Devin Booker had a quiet 10-point outing.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks | 2021 NBA Finals Game 4

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 13th, 9 PM ET (Thursday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns struggled on both ends of the floor in Game 3. Their defense struggled to contain the Milwaukee Bucks' aggressive style of play, especially in the second quarter, with the Bucks claiming a 17-35 advantage in that period.

The Phoenix Suns shot only nine threes on the night, which was a surprise considering they had knocked down 20 of their attempts from beyond the arc in the previous game. Devin Booker and Cameron Payne had a game to forget as the duo could only shoot a combined 6-of-24 from the field.

The Phoenix Suns lacked the intensity needed to match up against the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, who were massive on both ends of the floor. They lost 50-50 battles, getting outrebounded 36-47, as the Milwaukee Bucks claimed 13 offensive boards.

The main reason behind that was Deandre Ayton missing a huge chunk of the game because of getting into foul trouble early on in the third quarter. Ayton will have to make sure he can keep that in check in the next game as he is a key player for the Phoenix Suns on both ends of the floor.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker

Devin Booker's quiet night and yet another slow start played a key role in the Phoenix Suns conceding a 15-point lead by the end of the first half. He could only grab seven points in that stretch, on 2-of-11 shooting from the field and 1-of-6 from the three-point line.

Devin Booker on his 3-for-14 shooting performance: "It wasn't well, obviously. But there's nights like that, and the most important part to me is winning the game and we didn't do that, so I'm most frustrated about that." — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) July 12, 2021

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams eventually decided to sit Booker after he couldn't get going, as he only featured for 19 minutes on the court. It was a wise decision to make as the Milwaukee Bucks were on course to get a comfortable win. The rest will be massive for D-Book, who has played well over 40 minutes in most games during the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

If he can get going early on in Game 4, the Phoenix Suns will fancy their chances of taking a 3-1 lead before they head back to Phoenix for Game 5.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Chris Paul | Shooting Guard: Devin Booker | Small Forward: Mikal Bridges | Power Forward: Jae Crowder | Center: Deandre Ayton

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have continued to improve with each game in the 2021 NBA Finals. They were finally able to execute their plans in Game 3 and claim a win after two failed attempts. The Bucks showed more intent and continued to play with the aggression that they showed in Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns.

The likes of Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton provided excellent support to Giannis Antetokounmpo which was vital in the eventual result. Holiday shrugged off his poor start to the series with a 21-point and nine-assist game on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor, including five threes. Meanwhile, Middleton scored 18 points and was huge defensively. He was key to the Bucks limiting Devin Booker on the night.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been complacent after bagging huge wins in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, though. They will have to continue to perform the way they did in Game 3 to have a healthy chance of winning Game 4.

Key Player - Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday

Giannis is expected to have a huge game because of the kind of form he is in, and will inevitably be a key player for the Milwaukee Bucks. But one other player who needs to deliver a huge performance on the night will be Jrue Holiday.

Chris Paul turnovers



Last 2 games: 10

Previous 5 games: 10



He was guarded by Jrue Holiday in the last two games. pic.twitter.com/Fz80j0Sqjx — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 12, 2021

Holiday was tremendous for the Bucks in Game 3 and will have to try and be as efficient as he was offensively in Game 4 as well. If he does manage to replicate his heroics from the previous game, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in a comfortable position to win the game against the Phoenix Suns.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard: Khris Middleton | Small Forward: PJ Tucker | Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center: Brook Lopez

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks look like an unbeatable force when playing at home. With the kind of steady improvement they have shown in the last two matches, it does tilt the tie in their favor, making them the favorites to claim a win in Game 4.

However, the Phoenix Suns have a knack for bouncing back from poor performances very quickly. This is something they have thrived on during the entirety of the 2020-21 NBA season, including the playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks will have to be mindful of that when the two sides meet on Wednesday evening.

Consistency will be key for the Milwaukee Bucks. If they can replicate the kind of performance they put together in Game 3, they will have a comfortable chance of leveling the series 2-2.

Where to watch Suns vs Bucks?

The national broadcast of Game 4 between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks will be available on ABC in the United States. Fans in India can watch the same on Star Sports Select. You can also live stream this matchup on the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra