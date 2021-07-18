Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Match Preview - July 20th, 2021 | 2021 NBA Finals Game 6 

The Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to end their 50-year title drought when they host the Phoenix Suns for Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, July 20.

The Bucks trailed 0-2 at the start of the series but recorded three consecutive wins to take a 3-2 lead over the Suns. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. beat the Phoenix Suns 123-119 in Game 5 on Saturday night. It was the first time a road team had won a game in the 2021 NBA Finals.

It was a closely contested tie down the stretch, but the Milwaukee Bucks held their nerve to overcome the Phoenix Suns, who blew a 16-point first-quarter lead.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks | 2021 NBA Finals Game 6

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 20th, 9 PM ET (Wednesday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns lost three consecutive games for the first time since January this year. They started strong and looked like favorites to win the tie after going 37-21 up after the first quarter.

However, the Phoenix Suns couldn't keep up the pressure as they allowed the Milwaukee Bucks to erase the 16-point lead easily in the second quarter. After shooting 73.7% from the floor in the first quarter, the Suns could only make 35% of their shots in the second, which saw the Bucks claim a three-point lead heading into halftime.

Turnovers at crucial junctures once again ended up being the weak spot for the Phoenix Suns, who had eight of them in Game 5. The Milwaukee Bucks were able to capitalize on them and score 17 points. Two of those points came late in the game with 16 seconds to go when Jrue Holiday forced a turnover off Devin Booker, who scored 40 points on the night.

The Suns were trailing by just one point before at the time and ended up going down by three with ten seconds to go. Phoenix will need to be more disciplined and attack the boards better after conceding 11 offensive rebounds in Game 5

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul

With the Phoenix Suns' season on the line, it's their leader Chris Paul who will have to put together one of his best performances to date in Game 6 on Tuesday. CP3 was crucial in guiding them till this stage of the postseason, which makes it important for him to deliver and lead by example.

Paul recovered well in the last game after a poor string of performances saw him commit 15 turnovers across three games. He scored 21 points, shooting 9-of-15 from the floor, including 3-of-3 from downtown, and dished out 11 assists as well.

With the way the Milwaukee Bucks three stars Antetokounmpo, Middleton, and Holiday are performing, Paul will have to try and be more efficient as a scorer to make a difference.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Jae Crowder, C Deandre Ayton

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks will be in high spirits after making a comeback from being down 0-2 for the second time in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They have been fabulous with their on-court play and in-game decisions that have helped them adjust and respond to all the adversities the Phoenix Suns have presented to them.

The Milwaukee Bucks' all-round play and their defense, in particular, has been the major difference between the two teams in the last three games. The Bucks have been dominating the boards and getting contributions from every player in their rotation.

When it comes to second-chance points, points off turnovers and points in transition, the Milwaukee Bucks have done a much better job than their counterparts and will have to replicate that in Game 6.

Key Player - Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday has been a key component in helping the Milwaukee Bucks finally make the NBA Finals after their dismal last few postseason campaigns. The Bucks were criticized when they brought him in last offseason as he did not come cheap. It was all worth it, though, as his ability to deliver in crunch games has helped the Bucks immensely this season.

Holiday has made sure he can deliver on the defensive end regardless of the kind of outing he has on the offensive end. His defense against Chris Paul has been pivotal in this series and a major reason behind the Phoenix Suns' leader's struggles of late.

Jrue Holiday stepped up on both ends of the floor in the last game. He scored 27 points on 60% field goal shooting, dished out 13 assists and made three steals, including one on Devin Booker that sealed the win for the Milwaukee Bucks. If he can replicate that performance in the next game, it will give the Bucks a healthy chance of winning the game and the 2021 NBA Championship.

WHAT A PLAY BY JRUE HOLIDAY 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/7mrtEByuju — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 18, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday, G Khris Middleton, F PJ Tucker, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez

Suns vs Bucks Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks have momentum on their side and are also going to be playing their next game with home-court advantage. These two factors will play a huge role in them heading into the tie as the overwhelming favorites to win the NBA Championship on Tuesday.

They seem to be better equipped than the Phoenix Suns at the moment because of their size and the way they have used their superior physicality in the last three games.

Unless the Phoenix Suns figure out a way to overcome the Milwaukee Bucks' aggressive style of play, it seems unlikely they will force a Game 7 in this series.

Where to watch the Suns vs Bucks Game 6?

National broadcast of the matchup will be available on ABC in the United States. Fans in India can watch the game on Star Sports Select. You can also live stream the same on NBA League Pass.

