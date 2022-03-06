Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - March 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

In a rematch of last season's NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns will travel to Milwaukee to take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The Suns will have revenge on their minds as two teams with championship aspirations battle it out.

The Phoenix-based side will be looking to continue their rich vein of form against the Bucks and pull away from the Golden State Warriors at the summit of the West. The Suns hold a record which reads 51 wins and 12 losses (best in the NBA). They have won eight of their last 10 games and will need to hold off a charge from the Warriors until the end of the postseason without the services of their floor general Chris Paul.

Meanwhile, the Bucks had a slow start to the season by their standards. They now sit third in the Eastern Conference standings with a 39-25 record. They have won six of their last 10 games and sit less than four games behind the leaders Miami Heat and build on their three-game winning streak as they have won 22 of their 34 games at home this season and will rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo to once again come up with the goods this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, March 6th; 3:30 PM ET (Monday, March 7th; 2 AM).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Phoenix Suns Preview

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker

With championship aspirations and playing suitably, the Phoenix Suns have had an incredible start to the season thus far. Constantly vying for the top spot in the Western Conference standings, the Phoenix Suns will be hoping to go one step further this season and capture the championship.

Led by head coach Monty Williams and superstars of the game like Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns' incredible offense and reliable defense have been causing all sorts of problems for the rest of the league. Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges will continue to play their roles and contribute to the team's success.

However, they face a tricky run until the end of the regular season as Chris Paul is out injured for nearly six weeks and Devin Booker has just entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Key Player - Devin Booker

One of the best off guards in the game right now, Devin Booker has gone from strength to strength in the last couple of seasons. With more than a capable crew around him, Booker is finally starting to fulfill his potential and turn into one of the most lethal guards in the league.

This season, Booker is averaging 23.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting the ball better than 44% from the field and over 42% from beyond the arc. He has converted over 86% of his free throws and has recorded eight games this season with 30 or more points for the Suns.

Without Chris Paul, at least until the start of the postseason, the onus is well and truly on Booker to carry the franchise and maintain their lead at the top of the West, so it is unfortunate that he has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Monday was Devin Booker's 79th career 30-point road game.



Since the merger, only LeBron James (133), Kevin Durant (111) and Michael Jordan (93) have more at age-25 or younger. Monday was Devin Booker's 79th career 30-point road game. Since the merger, only LeBron James (133), Kevin Durant (111) and Michael Jordan (93) have more at age-25 or younger. https://t.co/5lKr5wCU6L

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Cameron Payne; Shooting Guard - Devin Booker; Small Forward - Mikal Bridges; Power Forward - Jae Crowder; Center - Deandre Ayton

Check this out - DraftKings SB: $50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks talisman Khris Middleton

The defending champions have yet to truly and consistently play like the best team in the league thus far. They will be hoping to hit form as soon as possible. The Bucks, like the rest of the NBA, have had to deal with a lot of absences throughout the season. That has really sucked up the momentum from the team.

The Milwaukee Bucks possess the firepower to beat any team on any given day and can lock down opposition defensively.They comprise of players who are excellent on both ends of the floor. They are the closest thing to a complete team at the moment in the NBA given the way their roster has been assembled.

With aspirations to repeat as champions, the Bucks will be hoping to keep all their players fit for the rest of the campaign and will be looking to peak at the right time.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Widely considered to be the best player in the world at the moment, Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to lead the way for the Milwaukee Bucks this season. Not only is he an offensive juggernaut, Antetokounmpo is also arguably the best defensive player in the league.

The man known as "The Greek Freak" is currently averaging 29.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, and six assists while shooting the ball better than 54% from the field and nearly 30% from beyond the arc. He is also shooting over 72% from the free throw line this season.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP is having a stellar season for the Milwaukee Bucks in the absence of many of teammates. As a frontrunner for the MVP award this season, Antetokounmpo will look to push the Bucks higher up the Eastern Conference standings and hopefully clinch his third MVP award.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Last night, Giannis Antetokounmpo took just 21 shots to get his 50 points. That is the 4th-fewest FGA in a 50-point game in NBA history. Last night, Giannis Antetokounmpo took just 21 shots to get his 50 points. That is the 4th-fewest FGA in a 50-point game in NBA history. https://t.co/S451loJfJF

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Grayson Allen; Shooting Guard - Jrue Holiday; Small Foward - Khris Middleton; Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo; Center - Bobby Portis.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Match Prediction

With both sides coming into this game not short on momentum but without the services of Devin Booker and CP3 running the floor for the Phoenix Suns, the Milwaukee Bucks will be confident in their ability to get the job done on the night.

Where to watch Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks?

You can watch the action unfold between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on national TV - ABC.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Milwaukee Bucks Phoenix Suns 1 votes so far