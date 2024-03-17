Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 17 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, with an early tipoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. This will be their rematch from the Suns 114-106 win on Feb. 6 and is part of the NBA's seven-game slate.

The Suns, 39-28, are coming off a 107-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets in their third road game, part of their four-game East Coast trip, going 2-1. That includes a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and getting swept 127-112 by the Boston Celtics in their season series.

Meanwhile, the Bucks, 43-24, are coming off a 2-3 stretch in their last five games, including a tough Pacific Coast trip, losing to the Golden State Warriors, LA Lakers and the Sacramento Kings. Most recently, they beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-105 on Thursday.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks injuries

Phoenix Suns injury report for Mar. 17

SF Josh Okogie and SG Damion Lee will remain sidelined due to abdomen and knee injuries.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Mar. 17

SG Malik Beasley, PF Giannis Antetokounmpo and SF MarJon Beauchamp are all listed as questionable with back and hamstring injuries.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 17

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Devin Booker Isaiah Thomas Saben Lee SG Bradley Beal Eric Gordon SF Grayson Allen Royce O'Neale David Roddy PF Kevin Durant Bol Bol Nassir Little C Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks Ish Wainright

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 17

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard Patrick Beverley AJ Green SG Malik Beasley * Pat Connaughton Andre Jackson Jr. SF Khris Middleton Jae Crowder MarJon Beauchamp * PF Giannis Antetokounmpo * Danilo Gallinari Thanasis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Bobby Portis

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

Milwaukee endured a staggering defeat, falling short by 35 points against the Kings on Tuesday. However, they quickly rebounded with a resilient 114-105 win over the 76ers.

The Bucks were impressive offensively, shooting 54.2% and sinking 16 3-pointers. Despite a formidable challenge from the 76ers, who shot 49.4% and made 17 3-pointers, Milwaukee persevered.

Even though they were behind for most of the half, the Bucks made an impressive comeback in the fourth quarter, outscoring the 76ers 36- 22, thanks to an outstanding show by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks have been putting on an offensive performance, scoring an average of 120.4 points per game, which places them fourth in the NBA.

They also excel in various offensive metrics, ranking fourth in free throws made, fifth in 3-pointers made, seventh in field goal percentage and ninth in both 3-point percentage and field goals made per game.

However, Milwaukee has had challenges on the defensive end, conceding an average of 117.1 ppg. Opponents have found success against their defense, shooting 47.2% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, particularly guarding the pick and roll.

Meanwhile, the Suns have demonstrated an impressive offensive prowess, averaging 116.9 points per game, placing them second in the NBA.

They have excelled in various offensive categories, ranking second in free throws made per game, fifth in field goal percentage and sixth in 3-point percentage.

Defensively, the Suns have performed moderately, allowing an average of 114.5 PPG. Opponents have found some success against their defense as well, shooting 46.4% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc.

Phoenix ranks 10th in the NBA in offensive rating and 15th in defensive rating.