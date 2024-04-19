Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves series prediction, preview and odds | Round 1, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The first-round series of the Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves is something to behold, as both teams have different advantages. Both teams have relentless stars who are capable of taking over games on any given night, but only one will prevail in their playoff matchup.

This will be the first time the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves will play against each other in the postseason. So, both teams aren't familiar with how they play, as they are also from different divisions. Let's dive in and take a closer look at how the series could play out for both teams.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Series Preview

The Suns took over the season series against the Wolves this season. In the three games they played, Kevin Durant and Co. didn't allow their opponents a win. Even with Minnesota being the better team, it struggled against Phoenix.

Interestingly, the Suns have held Anthony Edwards in under 20 points in their season matchup. In their first game, Edwards had 13 points and shot 4-16. He performed slightly better in their second meeting, as he finished with 17 points on 6-19 shooting.

In their final game of the 2023-24 season, the Wolves star was passive and only made three field goals. Edwards ended the game with 13 points. Their center, Rudy Gobert, also had some struggles, as he never reached double-digits in rebounding.

For the Suns, their varied options offensively gave them an upper hand against the Wolves. In their first game, the duo of Durant and Devin Booker scored 31 points apiece to lead the team to a win. Bradley Beal also had his share in their final game, as he had 36 points to secure the sixth spot.

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Depth Chart

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves first-round For the first time in league history, fans will get to see a Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves game in the postseason. Both teams have two of the best shooting guards in the league, Booker and Edwards. It could be a showdown between the two stars.

Last year, the Suns advanced to the second round but were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets. One thing to take note of in this year's team, they have a ton of new faces. Additionally, this is Durant's first full year with the team after he was traded last season.

The Wolves, meanwhile, have not made it past the first round. They've been a playoff team for the past two seasons but are yet to win four games.

Let's take a look at the depth chart for each team.

Phoenix Suns depth chart

Point guards Devin Booker Isaiah Thomas Saben Lee Shooting guards Bradley Beal Grayson Allen Eric Gordon Josh Okogie Damion Lee Small forwards Royce O'Neale Nassir Little Ish Wainwright Power forwards Kevin Durant Bol Bol Thaddeus Young David Roddy Centers Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks Udoka Azubuike

Minnesota Timberwolves depth chart

Point guards Mike Conley Jordan McLaughlin Monte Morris Daishen Nix Shooting guards Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander-Walker Wendell Moore Jaylen Clark Small forwards Jaden McDaniels Josh Minnott Leonard Miller T.J. Warren Power forwards Karl-Anthony Towns Kyle Anderson Centers Rudy Gobert Naz Reid Luka Garza

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves series prediction and odds

Both teams have approached each game differently. The Suns relied on the personnel they had, which usually means they used their perimeter players more. With the amount of wings they have, Phoenix has an advantage on the offensive end when it comes to stretching the floor.

This could be an advantage for the team, as they can command the Wolves' defense to be more spaced out. This would mean that Gobert might be ineffective in the playoffs, once again.

The Phoenix Suns made it difficult for the Wolves to depend on Edwards' shot creation during the regular season. The defense that Frank Vogel has imposed allows the team's wings to switch on Minnesota's star and hog him as he drives to the lane. As a result, he never had a 20-point game against them this season.

For the Wolves, they've maximized the size they have against other teams. They have Gobert, KAT, Reid and Anderson. The last three are capable scorers, while the French center is better than all three on the defensive end.

Defensively, the Wolves' big men might be too slow for the Suns' wings. Their size might be an advantage offensively, but they could be ineffective if they have to guard perimeter players in the playoffs.

This might be a perfect matchup for the Suns as they could exploit the Wolves' weaknesses, especially defensively.

To add to that, most of the players from the Suns are capable shooters, making them a tough cover for Minnesota's big men. An appearance in the second round for Phoenix could be expected.

Here are how the odds are placed for the Suns vs Wolves:

Series record and series win Phoenix Suns Minnesota Timberwolves Series win -115 +105 4-0 +1000 +1400 4-1 +750 +650 4-2 +320 +650 4-3 +600 +650

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves series schedule

Game Date and Time TV Details Location Game 1 April 20, 3:30 PM ET ESPN Target Center Game 2 April 23, 7:30 PM ET TNT Target Center Game 3 April 26, 10:30 PM ET ESPN Footprint Center Game 4 April 28, 9:30 PM ET TNT Footprint Center Game 5 April 30, TBD TBD Target Center Game 6 May 2, TBD TBD Footprint Center Game 7 May 7, TBD TBD Target Center

