Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 1: Top 10 player prop markets available

The Phoenix Suns (sixth) will face the Minnesota Timberwolves (third) in Minnesota on Saturday for the first game in the first round of the playoffs. Ahead of the start of the series, the Suns swept the Timberwolves 3-0 in the regular season with their final matchup being both of their final regular season games.

Despite that, the Timberwolves are -1.5 point favorites to clinch the victory on their home court against the Suns. The total is set at 214.5 points.

Top players props in Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves (2024 NBA Playoffs Game 1)

No. 10: Bradley Beal Made 3s, Over 1.5 (-192)

Bradley Beal has been highly efficient behind the arc this season, putting up eight threes in nine attempts in two games against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves' defense is anticipated to focus on Durant and Booker, allowing Beal opportunities to shoot.

No. 9: Naz Reid Rebounds: Over 4.5 (-104)

The 4.5 line seems relatively modest for the SOTY candidate. Reid has averaged 6.4 rebounds against the Suns and 5.2 rebounds overall in the regular season.

No. 8: Karl-Anthony Towns Points: Under 18.5 (-124)

Towns missed a chunk of the second-half regular season games and was limited to just 10 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves' final game against the Phoenix Suns.

Though he'll need to produce more to help Minnesota clinch their first win against Phoenix in the season, the Suns are anticipated to focus their defense to limit his efficiency.

No. 7: Nickeil Alexander-Walker Points: Over 6.5 (+110)

Alexander-Walker may be injected into the game sooner to respond to the Phoenix Suns' offensive prowess with his ability to score from inside and outside the arc.

He averaged 8.0 points in the regular season against the Suns as well as overall. Given that the Minnesota Timberwolves may require him to contribute more in the game, the 6.5-point line seems modest.

No. 6: Grayson Allen Made 3s: Over 2.5 (-110)

Allen has been efficient this season and has made at least three threes against the Minnesota Timberwolves in each of the three games they played against them in the regular season.

Moreover, he averaged 2.7 threes made per game in the regular season off an impressive 46.1% shooting from beyond the arc.

No. 5: Jusuf Nurkic Points + Rebounds: Over 18.5 (-108)

With Kevin Durant and Devin Booker's offense attracting the prime defensive presence of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jusuf Nurkic may be allowed more opportunities to amp up his performance.

Nurkic averaged 10.9 points and 11.0 rebounds in the regular season and is anticipated to make a sizeable contribution for the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

No. 4: Kevin Durant Points: Over 23.5 (-118)

Durant is known to significantly amp up his performance in the postseason and frequently puts his team on his back to clinch much-needed wins.

The two-time NBA champion has averaged 22.7 points against the Timberwolves in the regular season, which is just shy of the line. He also averaged 27.1 points in the season and is expected to score some crucial points on Saturday.

No. 3: Mike Conley Points + Assists: Over 18.5 (-110)

Conley will need to step up as the Phoenix Suns will try to limit Anthony Edwards' scoring on Saturday. Having averaged 12.0 points and 2.6 assists in their three games against the Suns in the regular season, Mike Conley is anticipated to contribute more as the Timberwolves attempt to gain winning momentum.

No. 2: Rudy Gobert Rebounds: Under 13.5 (-115)

The former DPOY will have a lot on his plate playing defense against the Suns' offense. Rudy Gobert has managed to grab an average of 7.0 rebounds per game in their three games against the Suns in the regular season and also averaged 12.9 rebounds overall, which is still below the set line.

No. 1: Anthony Edwards Points: Under 25.5 (-102)

The Phoenix Suns have limited Anthony Edwards to 14.3 points per game in their three meetings during the regular season. The maximum he scored against the Suns' defense was 17 points in their second matchup of the season.

The Suns are anticipated to replicate their winning strategy against the Timberwolves and limit the Timberwolves star's efficiency on Saturday.

