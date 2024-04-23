Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports for Game 2 (April 23) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves tipoff Game 2 of their 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series on Tuesday at Target Center. The Timberwolves went up 1-0 after a comprehensive 120-95 win in Game 1. The Suns started well with a one-point lead to close the first quarter.

However, the last three quarters were about Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves. The former No. 1 pick outdueled Kevin Durant with a 33-point outing. He added nine rebounds, six assists and two steals. Meanwhile, Durant had 31 points and seven rebounds on 11 of 17 shooting. He was the Suns' lone bright spot.

Phoenix endured an off night from Devin Booker, who finished, with 18 points on 31.3% shooting. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal had 15 points and six assists on 6 of 10 shots, but that didn't move the needle by much. The Suns' defense was not up to the task and nowhere close to Minnesota's level.

The Timberwolves made the most of their size and length, outscoring the Suns 20-6 on second-chance points and 52-34 in the paint. Minnesota finished with a rebounding advantage of 52-28. The Suns must clean up their basics to level the series on Tuesday.

They have done it before when they clinched the season series 3-0 against Anthony Edwards and Co. It won't be surprising to see them replicate that.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports for Game 2

Phoenix Suns injury report

The Suns have listed Grayson Allen as questionable for this contest with a right ankle sprain. Meanwhile, Damion Lee remains out, recovering from a right meniscus surgery.

Player Status Injury Grayson Allen Questionable Right ankle sprain Damion Lee Out Right meniscus surgery

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

The Timberwolves have listed Kyle Anderson as questionable with a right hip pointer injury.

Player Status Injury Kyle Anderson Questionable Right hip pointer

What happened to Grayson Allen?

The Phoenix Suns suffered an early injury blow this series after Grayson Allen, their best role player this season, exited Game 1 in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Allen tried to attack the rim but rolled his right ankle after stepping on Karl-Anthony Towns' foot. He never returned after exiting the game with 4:44 left in the quarter.

While X-rays returned negative on Allen's injury, Suns' coach Frank Vogel said Allen was limited in practice. He could be a game-time decision.

What happened to Kyle Anderson?

Kyle Anderson exited Game 1 with a hip injury in the second quarter and never returned. The Minnesota Timberwolves forward took a shot after trying to fight over a Jusuf Nurkic screen. Anderson practiced with the Timberwolves, but his status remains a game-time decision.

