Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will visit the Target Center to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. The match-up between the two teams will be their third and final of the season, with the Suns winning the first two.

The Suns are riding a five-game winning streak despite being taken to overtime in their previous fixture against the Sacramento Kings. Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges were key in the 127-124 win, combining for 58 points.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, suffered a narrow 108-110 loss against the Dallas Mavericks in their last outing. Patrick Beverly missed many late free-throws – which turned out to be costly for the team.

The Phoenix Suns (58-14) are first in the West, enjoying the best record in the league. They’re in red-hot form despite the absence of veteran guard Chris Paul, having won eight of their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-31) are seventh in the West, just one game behind the sixth-placed Nuggets (43-30). The Timberwolves have nine games in hand to to reach the playoffs by avoiding the play-in tournament.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Mikal Bridges is proving to be an elite defender.

The Suns will play without the services of Cam Johnson, as he sits out due to a contusion to his right quad. The status of Chris Paul, Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky remains unchanged, with no set timetable on their return.

Player Name Status Reason Cam Johnson Out Right quad contusion Chris Paul Out Right thumb fracture Frank Kaminsky Out Right knee injury Dario Saric Out Right knee ACL tear

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

D'Angelo Russell is a menace from the deep when on song.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable, suffering from a contusion to his right forearm. Jalen McDaniel will not be available as well, recovering from a sprain in his left ankle.

Player Name Status Reason Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable Right forearm contusion Jaden McDaniels Out Left ankle sprain

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds & Spreads - March 23rd, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Phoenix Suns 58-14 -125 O 236.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Minnesota Timberwolves 42-31 +105 U 236.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110)

The Suns are expected to win in Minnesota, boasting a better defense than their opponents. The Timberwolves are first in average points scored, but 21st in average points conceded, thanks to their defensive frailties.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns

1. The Suns are 28-6 on the road this season.

2. The Suns hold a 2-0 series lead against the Timberwolves.

3. The Suns have a 10-4 record without Chris Paul this season.

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. The Timberwolves have lost only two of their last 10 games.

2. Anthony Edwards has averaged 23.4 points in his last three outings.

3. The Timberwolves are leading the league in points scored (115.4).

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Elfrid Payton and Devin Booker are expected to assume the team’s backcourt duties, with Mikal Bridges starting as small forward. Jae Crowder could be the starting power forward, with Deandre Ayton protecting the rim.

Minnesota Timberwolves

D’Angelo Russell and Patrick Beverly should make up the starting backcourt, with Russell at point. Anthony Edwards could operate as a small forward, with Jarred Vanderbilt at power forward. Karl-Anthony Towns could start at center, but Naz Reid could step in if Towns is ruled out.

1. The Suns have scored over 125 points in their last five games, all resulting in wins.

2. The Timberwolves have a 24-12 record at home this season.

3. Devin Booker is averaging 30.4 points in his last five outings.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard – Elfrid Payton | Shooting Guard – Devin Booker | Small Forward – Mikal Bridges | Power Forward – Jae Crowder | Center – Deandre Ayton.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard – D’Angelo Russell | Shooting Guard – Patrick Beverly | Small Forward – Anthony Edwards | Power Forward – Jarred Vanderbilt | Center – Karl-Anthony Towns.

