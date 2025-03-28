Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart on Mar. 28, 2025

The Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face each other on Friday in a game that could have playoff implications. Phoenix has already lost the season series to Minnesota but is desperate for wins to clinch a play-in tournament spot. After losing 132-102 to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, the Suns (38-38) dropped to No. 11 in the tightly contested Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are looking to sweep the Suns in the head-to-head matchup and improve their chances of grabbing an outright playoff spot. Minnesota (41-32) is only half a game behind the LA Clippers (41-31) for the No. 6 seed and guaranteed postseason berth.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: injury report

Phoenix Suns injury report

Jalen Bridges and TyTy Washington did not travel to the Twin Cities to face the Timberwolves following their G League assignment. Bradley Beal remains out because of a left hamstring strain. Big Panda will miss his sixth straight game due to the injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

The Timberwolves are as healthy as they have been all season. Only Jesse Edwards, Leonard Miller and Tristen Newton, designated to the G League, are on the inactive list.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Phoenix Suns predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Devin Booker Tyus Jones Monte Morris Collin Gillespie Grayson Allen Ryan Dunn Royce O'Neale Cody Martin Kevin Durant Royce O'Neale Oso Ighodaro Nick Richards Mason Plumlee

Minnesota Timberwolves predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Mike Conley Nickeil Alexander-Walker Rob Dillingham Anthony Edwards Donte DiVincenzo Jaylen Clark Jaden McDaniels Josh Minott Joe Ingles Julius Randle Rudy Gobert Naz Reid Luka Garza

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Key matchups

Kevin Durant vs Julius Randle or Jaden McDaniels

Kevin Durant has been sizzling hot this month. Over his last five games, he averages 34.0 points behind 58.0% efficiency, including a mind-boggling 58.6% from behind the arc. As the Phoenix Suns try to surge into the play-in tournament, the former MVP has been playing his best basketball of the season.

Expand Tweet

Against the Timberwolves in three games this season, KD averaged 29.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 5.5 APG. Slowing him down will be Minnesota’s top priority on Friday.

Julius Randle or Jaden McDaniels will have their fair share of opportunities to shadow Durant. McDaniels will likely be the primary defender because the Timberwolves want to conserve Randle on offense. The defensive stalwart has been solid, but he has to step up against perhaps the hottest Western Conference player on offense the past two weeks.

Anthony Edwards vs Ryan Dunn or Devin Booker

Anthony Edwards has struggled in his last two games, averaging 17.0 PPG, but he has been superb against Phoenix. In three games against the Suns, he has averaged 33.7 PPG, 6.0 APG and 5.3 APG. He has gone toe-to-toe with his idol Durant in their head-to-head encounters.

Ryan Dunn will likely get the first shot at slowing down Ant-Man. Dunn is an emerging defensive artist with size, athleticism and anticipation to stay in step with the explosive All-Star. When the rookie sits, Devin Booker might take over the unenviable task of guarding Edwards.

Except for their loss to the Celtics, the Suns' defense has picked up in the last two weeks. Boston carved Phoenix with ball movement and 3-point shooting. They can’t afford to commit the same mistakes when they face Ant-Man and Co.

