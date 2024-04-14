Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns clash in Sunday's season finale, with huge playoff seeding ramifications for both teams. A win keeps the Timberwolves afloat in the race for the top seed and guarantees the No. 2 seed. They are in a three-way tie with the OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets, placed second.

Meanwhile, a win keeps the Suns afloat in the top-six race. However, the LA Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans game will determine their eventual seeding. If the Pelicans win, the Suns will remain seventh and vice versa.

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves preview, betting tips, odds and prediction

Money line: Suns +105, Timberwolves -125

Spread: Suns +2 (-110), Timberwolves -2 (-110)

Total (o/u): Suns o217.5 (-108), Timberwolves u217.5 (-111)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview

The Suns enter this contest with five wins in seven games. Some of their struggles on both ends remain persistent, but they have prevailed in a few matchups despite that. However, that was passable against nearly every decent team only, not the consistent and favored counterparts.

The Suns can't afford to make too many mistakes against the 56-25 Timberwolves. They are unlikely to get past Minnesota provided Anthony Edwards and Co. have an unusually off night, which was the case when the teams last faced off on April 5, which the Suns won 97-87.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves, finally back to full strength with Karl-Anthony Towns available, are 5-2 in their previous seven outings, akin to the Suns. However, the Timberwolves have been majorly dominant in their wins, taking care of business against opponents that were .500 and above or not.

Their defense will be in focus again on Sunday, as that will keep them ahead of the Suns' star-studded offense led by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, which has bailed them out of difficult situations.

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting Lineups, Rotations and Subs

Suns starting lineup

PG - Bradley Beal, SG - Devin Booker, SF - Royce O'Neale, PF - Kevin Durant, C - Jusuf Nurkic

The Suns are expected to have a tighter rotation with all players likely to play. Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen, Bol Bol and Drew Eubanks (questionable) are the likeliest to see consistent minutes off the bench.

Timberwolves starting lineup

PG - Mike Conley Jr., SG - Anthony Edwards, SF - Jaden McDaniels, PF - Karl-Anthony Towns, C - Rudy Gobert

The Timberwolves have listed Edwards and Towns as questionable, but both stars will likely suit up. The rotation could extend to Nickeil Walker-Alexander, Kyle Anderson and Naz Reid.

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting Tips

Kevin Durant's points total is at 25.5. He is favored to cover it after averaging just as many points in his past 10 outings.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker is favored to score under the same points total after failing to cover it in three of his past five games.

On the other hand, Anthony Edwards is favored to score over 24.5 for the Timberwolves after covering the total in three of his past four matchups.

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the marginal favorites to beat the Phoenix Suns with a -125 money line. However, the Suns are favored to cover a +3.5 spread, so the chances of an upset are high, too.

The Timberwolves' homecourt advantage, hounding defense and physicality give them the edge to record a close win.