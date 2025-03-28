On Friday, the Phoenix Suns travel to the Midwest to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season as the Timberwolves look to complete a sweep against the Suns during the regular season. Their last meeting saw the Timberwolves take an emphatic 116-98 win.
With both teams fighting for play-in tournament places, this game will be an important one, especially for the Phoenix Suns, who are 11th in the standings and need to win its remaining game to stay in the playoffs race.
A game behind the Dallas Mavericks in the standings, a win over the Timberwolves could see them enter the play-in spots, as they have a game in hand over Dallas. The Suns, though, will be without former All-Star guard Bradley Beal, who's suffering from a hamstring injury.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves enter the game with no names on their injury list. They aare still in the race for an automatic playoff spot and are a game behind the Clippers and the Warriors in eighth place. However, the Timberwolves have played an extra game and need to continue winning their remaining games to qualify directly for the playoffs as the sixth seed.
Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Odds, and Predictions
The game between the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves is scheduled for tip-off at 8 p.m. ET.
Fans can follow the action from the Target Center live on the FDSN and AZFamily networks. Viewers online can live stream the game on the FUBO TV App or by purchasing the NBA League pass on NBA.com
Here are the odds listed at the time of writing:
Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off
Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Preview
The Phoenix Suns return on the road for their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after a five-game homestead.
During this period, the Suns won four games and lost one, with the solitary defeat coming against the Boston Celtics in their most recent game. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are on a run of two wins in their last five games and, like the Suns, enter this game on the back of a defeat.
Despite reflecting a positive record in comparison to their opposition in recent games, the Phoenix Suns are struggling to be in playoffs contention, sitting six games behind the Timberwolves with a 35-38 record. Minnesota, meanwhile, is eighth and has a 41-32 record.
With fewer than nine games remaining in the regular season, both teams are eager to secure a victory to continue their push for the playoffs. Although the Timberwolves have clinched a spot in the play-in tournament, the Suns are fighting hard to earn a place and need to defeat the Timberwolves to have a chance at making the postseason.
Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup
The Phoenix Suns enter the gane against the Timberwolves with Bradley Beal as the only absentee. Suffering with a hamstring issue the guard is set to be out until March 30.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves enter the game with a fit roster.
Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips
For the Minnesota Timberwolves, Naz Reid is -130/+100 in 12.5 points scored, while Mike Colnely is +102/-136 in 7.5 points scored. Meanwhile, the Suns see Kevin Durant as having an odd of -103/-133 for 24.5 points scored.
Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction
With the Minnesota Timberwolves winning all three of their meetings this season, it's tough not to see them winning once again, especially with a fit roster. However, the desperation surrounding the Suns should see them put up a good fight although the Timberwolves will likely take home the win.
