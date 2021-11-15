Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - November 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will look to claim their ninth consecutive win of the 2021-22 NBA season when they visit the Target Center on Monday to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Suns defeated the Houston Rockets 115-89 on the road in their previous outing. Their record improved to 9-3 for the season with that win.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves slumped to their seventh loss in eight games in their previous match against the LA Clippers. They lost the tie by 102-129.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Monday, November 15th; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 16th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN.

Phoenix Suns Preview

After a slow start to the season, the Phoenix Suns seem to have rediscovered their mojo from their successful 2020-21 campaign. They look like championship contenders once again.

The Suns have clicked well on both ends of the floor. They have the fifth-best net rating in the NBA (5.1).

Monty Williams' men have been very disciplined with their performances so far. They weren't any different in their previous game against the Houston Rockets. The Phoenix Suns led from the first quarter and continued to dominate their opponents for the rest of the match.

Six players recorded double-digit scores for the Suns on the night. Devin Booker scored a team-high 26 points, while JaVale McGee had 19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Chris Paul had a solid defensive game, tallying seven steals and 15 points.

Key Player - JaVale McGee

JaVale McGee in action during New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns

JaVale McGee has been thriving in the absence of regular starting center Deandre Ayton. The three-time champion is proving to be one of the Phoenix Suns' best offseason pick-ups. His infectious energy gives the team an advantage during various stretches of the game.

The former LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors big might have to don a starting role once again on Monday. He will be going up against Karl-Anthony Towns during the contest against the T'Wolves. Limiting KAT will be important for the Suns to win this tie, making McGee a key player for this game.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - JaVale McGee.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves ended a six-game skid against the LA Lakers in emphatic style. However, they failed to replicate that performance against the LA Clippers in their previous outing.

The T'Wolves offense was lackluster against the Clippers. They did not move the ball as efficiently and made bad decisions overall.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were also not as tactically sound as the LA Clippers. The Clippers shut out Karl-Anthony Towns completely, restricting him to just eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Anthony Edwards led the charge for the Timberwolves with 21 points and nine rebounds, while D'Angelo Russell and Jaden McDaniels had 15 points each.

Key Player - D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts toward the referee during a game

With Karl-Anthony Towns currently struggling, D'Angelo Russell will have to take up some extra responsibility as one of the team's leading players. Russell has put in decent performances in some games, but he needs to do better. One area that he can improve on is his scoring.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will need at least 20+ points from the point guard to have a legitimate shot at causing an upset against the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

Russell having an efficient game could ease the pressure on Towns. That could have a great deal of impact on the eventual outcome of the contest.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Patrick Beverley | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jared Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Suns vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns are the favorites heading into Monday's matchup. The momentum they have right now, courtesy of their eight-game winning streak, will favor them to a great extent.

Unless the Minnesota Timberwolves manage to get the upper hand early on, the Suns are likely to record their ninth win on the trot.

Where to watch Suns vs Timberwolves

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live local coverage of the game between the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves will be provided by Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports North. Fans can also catch live action online via a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh