Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 16

The Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves face each other in their fourth game of the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday. The two teams are coming off contrasting results in their last games.
The Suns suffered their second consecutive defeat of the summer, losing 94-76 to the Sacramento Kings at Cox Pavilion. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves continued their unbeaten streak with a 89-73 win over the Detroit Pistons.
The Timberwolves are sixth in the standings and are one of seven teams to go 3-0, while the Suns are 16th with a win and two losses.
Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game details and odds
The game between the two Western Conference rivals is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT). Fans can follow the game live on the Fubo TV App or by purchasing the NBA League Pass on NBA.com.
Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:
Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off
Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves preview
The outcome of this game won't have huge implications on the Suns' Summer League future.
Their defeat to the Sacramento Kings ruled them out of playoff contention, making this a consolation game. Despite a promising start in Vegas with a 103-84 win over the Wizards, the Suns lost their next two games against the Atlanta Hawks and the Sacramento Kings, ending their qualification hopes.
Although she didn't play all three games, Ryan Dun has been the Suns' most consistent performer. The sophomore scored 18 points against the Kings and had 17 against the Wizards, averaging 17.5 points per game.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have earned convincing victories in Vegas. They beat the Pelicans 98-91 in their first game, followed by wins against the Nuggets and the Detroit Pistons. Their latest victory against the Eastern team was their biggest of the summer, winning by a 16-point margin.
Terrence Shannon Jr. has been the leading man for the Timberwolves. The forward has featured in all three games and is averaging 22.6 points per game. He has recorded 20+ points in all of the games and has forged a great partnership with his fellow sophomore Rob Dillingham.
Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League roster
Phoenix Suns
Minnesota Timberwolves
Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves prediction
The Suns have played some exciting basketball during the Summer League but won't be favored to beat the Timberwolves.
Minnesota has been one of the best teams in the tournament, and led by their exciting sophomore stars, should get the victory on Wednesday.
Our Prediction: The Timberwolves to win
