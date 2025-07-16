Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 16

The Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves face each other in their fourth game of the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday. The two teams are coming off contrasting results in their last games.

The Suns suffered their second consecutive defeat of the summer, losing 94-76 to the Sacramento Kings at Cox Pavilion. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves continued their unbeaten streak with a 89-73 win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Timberwolves are sixth in the standings and are one of seven teams to go 3-0, while the Suns are 16th with a win and two losses.

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game details and odds

The game between the two Western Conference rivals is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT). Fans can follow the game live on the Fubo TV App or by purchasing the NBA League Pass on NBA.com.

Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

Teams Odds Total Moneyline Phoenix Suns +8.5 o182.5 (-115) +295 Minnesota Timberwolves -8.5 u182.5 (-112) -375

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The outcome of this game won't have huge implications on the Suns' Summer League future.

Their defeat to the Sacramento Kings ruled them out of playoff contention, making this a consolation game. Despite a promising start in Vegas with a 103-84 win over the Wizards, the Suns lost their next two games against the Atlanta Hawks and the Sacramento Kings, ending their qualification hopes.

Although she didn't play all three games, Ryan Dun has been the Suns' most consistent performer. The sophomore scored 18 points against the Kings and had 17 against the Wizards, averaging 17.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have earned convincing victories in Vegas. They beat the Pelicans 98-91 in their first game, followed by wins against the Nuggets and the Detroit Pistons. Their latest victory against the Eastern team was their biggest of the summer, winning by a 16-point margin.

Terrence Shannon Jr. has been the leading man for the Timberwolves. The forward has featured in all three games and is averaging 22.6 points per game. He has recorded 20+ points in all of the games and has forged a great partnership with his fellow sophomore Rob Dillingham.

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League roster

Phoenix Suns

Player Position Ryan Dunn Forward Oso Ighodaro Forward Khaman Maluach Center Koby Brea Guard Rasheer Fleming Forward CJ Huntley Forward Yuri Collins Guard Boogie Ellis Guard Alwex Schumacher Guard Khaif Battle Guard Jordan Gainey Guard Mitch Mascari Guard Moses Wood Forward Brandon Angel Forward Solomon Young Forward

Minnesota Timberwolves

Player Position Terrence Shannon Jr. Guard Rob Dillingham Guard Des Watson Guard Tristen Newton Guard Jesse Edwards Center Martez Brown Forward Babacar Sane Forward Joan Beringer Center Jojel Eastern Guard Jaylen Clark Guard Jalam Cain Forward Amari Bailey Guard CJ Fulton Guard Leonard Miller Forward

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The Suns have played some exciting basketball during the Summer League but won't be favored to beat the Timberwolves.

Minnesota has been one of the best teams in the tournament, and led by their exciting sophomore stars, should get the victory on Wednesday.

Our Prediction: The Timberwolves to win

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More