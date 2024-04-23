Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 2 (April 23) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in their 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series Game 2 on Tuesday. The Timberwolves defended homecourt in Game 1 with a 120-95 win. It seemed like a 50-50 contest after the opening 12 minutes, but Minnesota turned that into a lopsided battle the rest of the way.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 33 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and seven rebounds on just nine attempts. Three others scored in double digits as the T'Wolves snapped a three-game skid against the Suns.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant's 31 points and seven rebounds outing was the lone bright spot for Phoenix. The rest struggled to prevail against the Timberwolves' pesky defense. Devin Booker, in particular, was a letdown after an 18-point night on 31.3% shooting.

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Phoenix Suns injury report

The Suns have Grayson Allen as questionable, while Damion Lee ruled out for Game 2.

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

The Timberwolves have listed Kyle Anderson as questionable for Tuesday's contest.

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart

The Suns will start Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic. Grayson Allen will be the fifth starter if he's active. However, Royce O'Neal could replace Allen if he's sidelined.

Point guards Bradley Beal Isaiah Thomas Shooting guards Devin Booker Eric Gordon Josh Okogie Small forwards Grayson Allen* Royce O'Neale David Roddy Power forwards Kevin Durant Bol Bol Nassir Little Centers Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks Thaddeus Young

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

The Timberwolves will start Mike Conley Jr., Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Point guards Mike Conley Monte Morris Jordan McLaughlin Shooting guards Anthony Edwards Nickeil Walker-Alexander Wendell Moore Jr. Small forwards Jaden McDaniels Kyle Anderson* TJ Warren Power forwards Karl-Anthony Towns Naz Reid Leonard Miller Centers Rudy Gobert Luka Garza

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2?

TNT and TruTV will broadcast the Suns vs. Timberwolves game nationally, while Arizona's Sports 3 TV / Arizona's Family Sports and Bally Sports North will provide local coverage. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center, the Timberwolves' homecourt.

The Timberwolves are -154 favorites to win with a -3 spread. Their dominant performance summed up their length and size advantage over the Suns with their elite defense, which matches up well with Phoenix's star-studded offensive lineup.

The Suns need Devin Booker to step up and prevail in his matchup against All-Defense candidate Jaden McDaniels. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal needs to be more aggressive. He had 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting and could have had more if he was more assertive.

