Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Nov. 17 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns are on the road to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Sunday. While these are two of the top teams in the West, Phoenix’s injury concerns might make it a one-sided affair.

Phoenix is fifth with a 9-4 record but has lost the past two games. The Suns are coming off a 99-83 loss to the OKC Thunder in an Emirates NBA Cup on Friday. Phoenix’s offense struggled to get going in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal’s absence. Josh Okogie led the team with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Devin Booker had just 12 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

The T-Wolves, meanwhile, are coming off a 130-126 OT win against the Sacramento Kings in an NBA Cup game. Anthony Edwards was stellar with 36 points, while Julius Randle contributed 26 points and five assists. Minnesota is ninth in the West with a 7-6 record.

The Suns vs Timberwolves game is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. EST. It will air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - North and Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Reports

Phoenix Suns injury report for Nov. 17

Phoenix will be without Kevin Durant (left calf strain), Bradley Beal (calf) and Collin Gillespie (right ankle fracture). Jusuf Nurkic (left ankle sprain) and Grayson Allen (hamstring) are probable and should play.

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for Nov. 17

The Timberwolves didn’t report any names on the injury report for Sunday’s game.

Here’s a look at the Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves’ starting lineups and depth charts for Nov. 17.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting lineups and depth chart

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyus Jones Devin Booker Monte Morris SG Devin Booker Grayson Allen Ryan Dunn SF Royce O'Neale Josh Okogie Ryan Dunn PF Ryan Dunn Royce O'Neale Bol Bol C Jusuf Nurkic Oso Ighodaro Mason Plumlee

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Mike Conley Rob Dillingham Donte DiVincenzo SG Anthony Edwards Donte DiVincenzo Nickel Alexander-Walker SF Jaden McDaniels Nickeil Alexander-Walker Josh Minott PF Julius Randle Naz Reid Joe Ingles C Rudy Gobert Naz Reid Julius Randle

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Key matchups

Devin Booker vs Anthony Edwards

This is a battle between arguably the two best shooting guards in the league. Edwards has been the better player so far this season, so the onus is on Booker to show up.

The Phoenix guard averages just 22.5 points per game this season on 42.3% shooting, including 34.0% from the 3-point line. Edwards, on the other hand, is averaging 28.4 points on 46.8% shooting, including 42.4% from beyond the arc.

Minnesota’s frontcourt vs Phoenix’s bigs

This is where the Timberwolves should win the game with bigs such as Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert on their roster. Phoenix’s lone threat in the glass is Jusuf Nurkic, who isn’t known to have great offensive outbursts.

Even if Booker and Edwards put up somewhat similar numbers, expect Minnesota’s bigs to dominate the opposition and get an easy win for the T-Wolves.

