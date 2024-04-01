Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report for April 1 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at the Smoothie King Center, with tipoff at 8 p.m ET. This will be the second matchup of their season series, with the Suns winning the first 123-109 on Jan. 19 and is included in the NBA's six-game lineup.

The Suns (43-31) are eighth in the West and third in the Pacific Division, coming off a 128-103 loss to the OKC Thunder without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Friday on the road. The Suns have gone 1-2 in the last three games and 4-2 in the past six, notably, going 20-17 on the road.

On the other hand, the Pelicans (45-29) are sixth in the West and second in the Southwest Division, coming off a 104-92 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday at home after beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-100 at home on Thursday. They have gone 3-2 in their past five games.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans injury report

Phoenix Suns injury report for April 1

The Phoenix Suns have listed Damion Lee (knee) as out. All other players are listed as available.

What happened to Damion Lee?

Damion Lee's absence this season has been notable, as he has yet to make an appearance. However, his non-participation hasn't significantly affected the team's rotation. The seasoned guard still lacks a definite timeline for his return.

The last major update from coach Frank Vogel came in February, when he stated that Lee, who underwent meniscus surgery last October, has yet to resume on-court work.

Despite this, the Suns remained hopeful that the veteran would return by the end of the regular season. Yet, the recent acquisition of Isaiah Thomas on a 10-day contract might suggest a diminishing optimism within the Phoenix camp regarding Lee's prospects of returning to action this season.

In his debut season with the Suns, Lee maintained an average of 8.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, while logging an average of 20.4 minutes across 74 appearances.

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for April 1

The Pelicans have listed Jose Alvarado (oblique) and Brandon Ingram (knee) are out.

Brandon Ingram injury update

Ingram remains one week past his diagnosis of a bone contusion in his left knee. Initially projected to sit out for at least two weeks, he seems to be progressing satisfactorily through his rehabilitation.

With Ingram sidelined, Trey Murphy has transitioned into the starting lineup, while Naji Marshall is expected to see increased minutes until the star forward's return. Despite his encouraging progress, Ingram is set to miss Monday's game against the Suns.