Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 22nd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Phoenix Suns will visit the Smoothie King Center to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. This will be the third game of their first round series; the Pelicans upset the Suns at home in Game 2.

Brandon Ingram was the driving force behind the Suns' 125-114 win, scoring 26 of his 37 points in the second half. CJ McCollum ended the game with 23 points, including six three-pointers and nine assists, keeping the Suns’ defense on their toes.

Devin Booker, meanwhile, started the game strong, scoring 31 points in just 25 minutes before a hamstring injury late in the third sent him to the locker room. The Suns could not answer the barrage of field goals from Ingram, ending up losing Game Two at home.

Chris Paul will have an increased scoring responsibility till Booker returns, with Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton expected to chip in as well. The Pelicans’ firepower could make this series a difficult one for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Devin Booker suffered a hamstring injury while on transition defense

The Suns will play without Devin Booker, with no set timetable on his return. Dario Saric will remain on the sidelines because of a right ACL tear.

Player Name Status Reason Devin Booker Out Right hamstring strain Dario Saric Out Right ACL tear

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

CJ McCollum can become a scoring threat on any night

Zion Williamson and Kira Lewis Jr. are the only players in the Pelican’s injury list, with their status unchanged.

Player Name Status Reason Zion Williamson Out Right foot fracture Kira Lewis Jr. Out Right knee ACL/MCL sprain

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Odds & Spreads - April 22nd, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Phoenix Suns 1 -120 O 216.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) New Orleans Pelicans 8 +100 U 216.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110)

The Phoenix Suns are favored to win Game 3 despite playing without their scoring threat, Devin Booker. The star-studded and in-form role player balance of the Suns separates them from most teams in the Western Conference.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns

The Suns went 3-1 against the Pelicans in the regular season. The Suns had a 32-9 record on the road this season. The Suns are 8-6 without Devin Booker this season.

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans are 19-22 at home this season. The Pelicans have averaged 111 points against the Suns this season. CJ McCollum has averaged 24 points in the series so far.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul should be the team’s floor general, with support from Landry Shamet, who is likely to step in for Devin Booker at shooting guard. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder could fill the forward positions, with Deandre Ayton manning the paint.

New Orleans Pelicans

Herbert Jones and CJ McCollum should assume backcourt duties, with support from Brandon Ingram at small forward. Jaxson Hayes could start as a power forward, with Jonas Valanciunas starting at center.

The Suns have averaged 115.3 points against the Pelicans this season. The Pelicans have a 13-13 record with CJ McCollum this season. Brandon Ingram has averaged 27.5 points in the series so far.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard – Chris Paul | Shooting Guard – Landry Shamet | Small Forward – Mikal Bridges | Power Forward – Jae Crowder | Center – Deandre Ayton.

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard – Herbert Jones | Shooting Guard – CJ McCollum | Small Forward – Brandon Ingram | Power Forward – Jaxson Hayes | Center – Jonas Valanciunas.

